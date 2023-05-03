Nollywood actress Uche Ogbodo recently exchanged words with an online troll over her husband, Bobby Maris

Ogbodo had posted photos of herself with her man as she gushed over her endless love for him

A social media user then reacted by telling Uche to stop supporting side chicks, considering her happy marriage, and the actress reacted

Popular Nollywood actress Uche Ogbodo is once again in the news after she flaunted her marriage on social media.

In a recent post, the movie star shared photos of herself with her husband, Bobby Maris, and took to her caption to gush over her love for him.

Uche said she would walk a thousand miles to behold his sweet and handsome face as she declared her ‘stupid love’ for him.

A lady advised Uche Ogbodo to stop supporting side chicks as the actress posted loved-up photos with her husband. Photos: @ucheogbodo

She wrote:

“My Ride & Ride , My Endless Journey, Dim Oma , I will walk a Thousand Miles just to behold your Sweet Handsome Face and Piercing Eyes . I Love you Stupidly Nkem.”

See her post below:

Lady tells Uche Ogbodo to stop supporting side chicks

Shortly after the actress gushed over her love for her husband on social media, a lady, Ezinnaya Onuoha, took to the comment section to express her thoughts.

According to the lady, Uche and her husband look so happy and have no issues. She then asked the actress to imagine if another woman decided to come between them and if she would be happy.

The lady concluded her comment by telling the actress to stop supporting side chicks and her friends who have taken people’s husbands.

In her words:

“Uche Ogbodo u see how u re happy with ur husband, no issues nothing nothing, imagine say another woman come in between ur family now shey u go being cry and then u will be unhappy, stop supporting side chicks all this ur friends that are husband snatchers that u re supporting some people are watching u, don't be too surprised to be one of them.”

Uche Ogbodo replies lady telling her to stop supporting side chicks

The Nollywood actress wasted no time replying to the lady who advised her. Uche made it clear that if her husband messes up his family, it is his problem because all man for himself.

She wrote:

“@ezinnaya_onuoha Getat from here Abeg ! Support what side chick ! If my husband decides to mess up his family that will be his cross to bear my dear. All man to their own.”

Uche Ogbodo and husband expecting 2nd child

Meanwhile, Uche is about to become a mum for the third time as she's expecting her second baby with her husband, Bobby Maris.

The actress took to her Instagram page with a post showing off her cute baby bump and the test strip that confirmed her pregnancy.

Ogbodo gushed over her husband, thanking him for increasing their family. She tagged him the mightiest man in a young body.

