A number of Nigerian celebrities have stood out in their fields and this has earned them massive recognition in many parts of the world.

Sometimes, these stars are celebrated with huge honors from their admirers. A number of Nigerian celebrities have received award plaques for their good works while others have also been lucky to be awarded honorary degrees.

These stars are recognised by top universities in different parts of the world and are conferred honorary degrees.

Legit.ng will be shining the spotlight on some prominent Nigerians who have been recognised this way.

See below:

1. Peter Okoye:

One half of the defunct PSquare group, Peter Okoye, bagged an honorary doctorate degree from Escae-Benin University in Edo state.

The singer thanked the institution for recognising his contribution to dance and music before adding Dr. to his name.

2. Mike Ezuruonye:

This popular Nollywood actor also received this honour when Estam University in Benin Republic conferred an honorary doctorate degree on him.

He flaunted his certificate on social media.

3. Alex Ekubo:

Handsome Nollywood actor, Alex Ekubo, also recently bagged a honorary doctorate degree from the Institut Supérieur de Communication et de Geston (ISCG UNIVERSITY) in the Republic of Benin.

He was given a doctorate degree in Arts and Culture and he took to social media to celebrate.

4. Idowu Phillips aka Mama Rainbow:

A Nigerian institution, City University, recently conferred an honorary doctorate degree on the veteran film star, Mama Rainbow.

The actress posed in the academic garment and posted series of photos on her page.

5. AY Makun:

As popular comedian, AY Makun, clocked 50, he was awarded an honorary doctorate degree by officials of St Thomas a Becket University, England, United Kingdom.

6. Omotola Jalade Ekeinde:

One of Nigeria’s prestigious universities, Igbinedion University, honoured Omotola for her immense contribution to the art sector.

Confirming the news, the actress took to Instagram to share a picture of the certificate handed to her.

7. Aisha Buhari:

A South Korean university, Sun Moon, also conferred an honorary degree on Nigeria’s first lady, Aisha Buhari.

She was awarded a doctorate degree in humanities.

8. Muhammad Sanusi II:

The former Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, also received the great honor of being conferred with a degree.

He got an honorary doctorate award in finance at the graduation ceremony of SOAS University of London, on July 26.

9. Eucharia Anunobi:

This veteran actress who recently bagged her PhD in Christian Education and Ministerial Acts was also decorated with an honorary doctorate degree award from Kingdom Life Bible College and Seminary International in Christian Leadership and Missions.

10. E-Money:

Nigerian socialite, Emeka Okonkwo aka E-Money, bagged an honorary doctorate degree in business management and corporate governance in 2019.

