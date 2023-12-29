Iseyin-born movie maker Luqman Onike has joined the league of movie makers releasing blockbuster movies

The actor and producer released a tragic-comic movie titled 'Akoko' which means time

The movie featured Ayo Olaiya, Tope Osoba, and a host of notable actors and skit makers

In an exclusive chat with Legit.ng Luqman Onike said 'Akoko' is made with the best technological gadgets and perfect script interpretation by the cast

Ace movie maker Luqman Onike is happy to have joined the list of producers who ended the year with the release of their great production.

The actor unveiled his latest effort 'Akoko' which featured the best actors in the make-believe world.

The movie was written by Adeyinka Adegbite and it has Ayo Olaiya, skit maker, and Folakemi Babatunde popularly known as theprettyfola.

'Akoko' is the tale of a talented young man who made efforts to live at all cost because his destiny rests at a specific time and his fortune is on the verge of extinction.

The film which is filled with suspense and moral teaching had the protagonist Opeyemi struggling to live as he needs something essential for ritual within a short time to revive his soul.

Onike says that Nollywood is getting the recognition it deserves

In a chat with Legit.ng, Onike extolled the great efforts channeled toward movie-making in Nigeria.

According to him, the Nigerian filmmaking industry was off the radar in the past, but the use of advanced cinematography and fine storytelling to capture international audiences made the difference.

He said:

“Apparently, the Nollywood is currently getting the accolades it deserves, unlike some years ago. I will attribute this to uniqueness and discovering what the targeted audience in the global movie market really wants."

He also emphasised that apart from the plot, which will “definitely catch the attention of the audience right from the beginning till the end”, 'Akoko' was produced using advanced cinematography and modern storytelling to capture the essence of life and the different challenges people face in the tapestry of life.

“It's an excellent movie which has quality pictures, clear and quality sound, and perfect script interpretation by the actors. I'm delighted for getting the mission accomplished."

