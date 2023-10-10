Nigerian actor Femi Adebayo Salami and his lovely wife have been married for seven good years

In celebration, the ace filmmaker expressed his deep appreciation for his wife and assured her of more memorable years to come

The couple's fans and friends joined in the celebration as they prayed for their marriage to keep growing strong

Nigerian actor Femi Adebayo Salami and his beautiful wife, Omotayo Adebayo, recently marked their seventh wedding anniversary.

On the morning of Tuesday, October 10, 2023, Adebayo took to Instagram to lavish adulation on his wife.

Femi Adebayo celebrates seven years of marriage with his beloved wife. Credit: @femiadebayo

The filmmaker thanked his woman for their romantic adventures so far and prayed for many more years of grace, blessings, and joy.

In his post, he wrote:

Happy 7th anniversary to me and my darling wife ❤️ Omotayo mi Aduke!

"I can't believe it's been 7 years since we got married. It feels like just yesterday we were two dreamers, planning a future together. You're the most amazing wife a man could ask for. You're my best friend and my lover."

"You make me laugh every day, you support me through thick and thin, and you love me unconditionally."

See his post below:

Netizens celebrate Femi Adebayo

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

hajakaffy:

"More fruitful years together biqudiratillahi taala sir. "

authenticmuy:

"Happy Anniversary To You and Yours my great brother. Many more blissful years together in good health and everlasting blessings. ❤️."

tawaajisefinni:

"Alhamdulilah congratulations guyz❤️❤️❤️ iku,arun ati esu koni yayin Bijahi Muhammad Rosululah S.A.W."

officialsholakosoko:

"Congratulations brother mi . Happy wedding anniversary ❤️❤️."

iamabiodunthomas:

"HWA to you and your lovely wife my dear Mayor, may God continue to bless and guide your sugar sweet union forever ."

foodshubglobal:

"Happy anniversary my people may Almighty Allah continue to bless your home ❤️."

Femi Adebayo’s Jagun Jagun trends in the UK, and 17 other countries

With his most recent project, the Nigerian moviemaker reached another milestone in the Yoruba Nollywood industry.

Femi Adebayo, who is bringing Yoruba films to a global audience, has continued to break barriers and challenge norms.

His latest film, Jagun Jagun, took over the international streaming platform Netflix worldwide.

