Shola Kosoko, daughter of Nollywood actor Jide Kosoko has opened up about her marriage of eleven years

In an interview she granted to her colleague Biola Bayo, she said she didn't want to get married to her man

The actress noted that her husband had to wait for 9 years just because he wanted to get married to her

Nollywood actress Shola Kosoko, daughter of veteran actor Jide Kosoko has stated that she didn't want to marry her husband after he proposed to her many years ago.

Jide Kosoko's daughter Shola says she didn't want to marry her husband. Photo credit @officialsholakosoko

Source: Instagram

The actress who gave birth to a baby boy a few months ago was a guest on Biola Bayo'a talk show. She said that she was 20 years old when she met her husband and he proposed to her.

According to her, she didn't want to get married to him but the man waited for 9 years just because of her.

Speaking further, the thespian who marked her 10th wedding anniversary last year said she didn't want to marry her lover because he is a Muslim.

See the video here:

Sola Kosoko shuns dad on dance floor

Legit. ng had reported that Shola and her father Jide attended an event together. She took to the dance floor and was able to wow her fans with some dance steps.

Her father posted the video of the event on his Instagram page. In the recording, Sola ignored her father while they were both on the dance floor.

She left her dad to dance with her husband and fans could not help but laugh at the veteran actor for being left alone.

Sola Kosoko hails dad on birthday

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Kosoko had proved that is the true daughter of her father with the way she celebrated him when he marked his birthday.

The actress described her father as the most caring, loving, and her gist partner.

She sang her father's praise amidst a lengthy eulogy which was done in native chant.

The thespian posted the video on social media and her father reacted to it by calling her his golden daughter.

Fans also took to the comment section to wish the veteran actor a happy birthday while praising Shola for being a thoughtful daughter.

Source: Legit.ng