Nollywood actress Sola Kosoko shows in a recent post that she is the true daughter of her father, the veteran filmmaker, Jide Kosko with how she celebrated him on his birthday

The Yoruba movie star described her dad as her most loving, caring confidant and gist partner, she did this amidst a lengthy eulogy of Jide Kosoko with a native chant

Veteran actor, however, reacted to his daughter's birthday post about him calling her his golden daughter

Ace Nollywood actress, Sola Kosoko recently got people talking online about how she celebrated her father on his birthday.

Sola took to her Instagram page to celebrate her dad, the veteran movie star, Jide Kosoko by eulogising him with a surreal chant of his lineage.

Nollywood actress Sola Kosoko stirs reactions online with the birthday post she shared celebrating her father, Jide Kosoko at 69. Photo credit: @officialsolakosoko

The actress in the post described her father as her confidant and gist partner. She also noted in her post that if she ever gets the opportunity to be reincarnated, she would still want to come back as her father's daughter.

Sola's post about her father is a celebratory post as her father, Jide Kosoko turned 69 years old, on January 12, 2023.

See Sola Kosoko's post celebrating her dad Jide on his 69th birthday:

See how netizens reacted to Sola Kosoko's post celebrating her dad Jide on his 69th birthday

princejidekosoko:

"My golden daughter, thanks so much."

@desolaafod:

"Happy birthday sir."

@sunkanmi_omobolanle:

"MOROUNFOLU happy birthday daddy ki e pe fun wa sir ni ase EDUMARE."

@directork_k:

"HBD baba, ajinde ara a ma je o. Ire gbogbo lodulodu, alubarika dukaduka ninu odun yin tuntun."

@djohn_fabie:

"Happy birthday father of all... Long long sir."

@feezinvestment:

"Happy birthday Sir... Wish u many more years of celebrations in good health and prosperity. Cheers!!!"

@odunayo.mustapha:

"Happy birthday grandpa. Thank you for your years of service to the movie industry and dedication to bringing us joy."

@lavendarh__exclusives:

"Happy Birthday Grandpa."

Happy birthday to the sweetest man in Nollywood - JJC Skillz celebrates Jide Kosoko

After sighting Sola Kosoko's post online eulogising her dad, Legit.ng reached out to JJC Skillz, considering the surreal relationship he shares with the veteran actor Jide Kosoko.

And JJC had only good words to share about the legendary actor, describing him as the funniest and sweetest man in Nollywood. In JJC Skillz's words, he said:

"Happy birthday to the talented, funniest, sweetest man in Nollywood. Wish him nothing but long life and prosperity."

Iyabo Ojo, Femi Adebayo, and others congratulate Sola Kosoko as she welcomes baby boy, shares dance video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that popular Yoruba actress Sola Kosoko welcomed a bouncing baby boy hours after she marked her birthday on Saturday, January 7.

Sola, who is one of the celebrity daughters of veteran movie star Jide Kosoko, took to her Instagram page to share the good news with her many fans and followers.

In a caption, the actress expressed her sincere appreciation to God for the birth of her son.

