Nollywood actress Ruth Eze has extended her deep gratitude and appreciation to God following a near-death experience

The actress left her home for a night only to return and find out that the POP ceiling in her living room completely fell off

The actress shared a video showing the damage on her Instagram page as many thronged her comment section with comforting messages

Nollywood actress Ruth Eze is more than thankful to God after narrowly escaping a domestic accident that could have claimed her life or left her with severe injuries.

Taking to her Instagram page with a video, Eze was heard recounting how she left her house after a friend invited her to come to visit.

Ruth Eze's POP ceiling completely falls off. Photo: @her_majestyrutheze

Source: Instagram

Upon her return, the movie star opened the door to her living room and was completely shocked to find out that the POP fitting had completely fallen off the roof.

The actress explained how the entire thing fell off at a spot where she would have been seated if she didn’t leave the house.

“No weapon formed against me Opuruiche Ruth Chinonye Eze Shall Ever Proper...My Chi Will Never Allow Them To Succeed, They Will Only Plan, But Will Never Succeed, For He That Keepeth Me Will Never Sleep Nor SlumberChi m di Ndu,” she captioned the video.

Watch below:

Social media users react

georginaibeh said:

"Thank God for Life . Sorry hun."

christabelegbenya said:

"So sorry dear thank God for your life ."

harrybanyanwu said:

"No be small thing ooh. May God be praised. It can never be ur portion ❤️."

bensonokonkwo said:

"Thank God for your life...may his name be praised ❤️."

sedatersaviour said:

"Sudden death is not ur portion in Jesus name amen thank you jesus."

shangeorgefilms said:

"Oh my goodness! Sorry love. God forbid bad thing. Chai. This is why I refused to use pop in my house. I've seen this kind of thing happen to too many pple. Ndo nne ❤️."

