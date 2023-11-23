Veteran actress Patience Ozokwo has spoken of reasons actors end up begging when they are sick

She noted that most actors are well paid but they have to fund their lifestyle with their money they earn

The actress added that when an actor becomes sick, the person will manage with his money till it finishes

Veteran Nollywood actress Patience Ozokwo has given reasons why some actors resolve to beg when they fall sick and are helpless.

Patience Ozokwo says reason actors beg on sick bed. Photo Credit @patienceozokwor

Source: Instagram

According to the actress many actors make good money when they are vibrant and at work, but their expensive lifestyle, which is expected of them by the public, makes them spend so much to meet their status as superstars.

Patience Ozokwo says people don't help actors

The actress who won the AMVCA Merit Award in May noted that many believe actors are rich because of the kind of clothes they wear on the red carpet, so they don't help them

When they fall sick, they and their family bear the burden alone, and when they have nothing left, they have to resort to begging on social media.

Her explanation came after actors were slammed for begging when they fell on hard times.

See her video here:

Fans react to Patience Ozokwo's interview

Reactions have trailed what the veteran actress said in the interview. Here are some of the comments below.

@iamericardo:

"Also, male nollywood actors have more financial responsibilities . They have their wives, children, extended family and even communities to take care of. This usually lives very little room for savings. They try to be there for everybody which in turn renders financially incapacitated when these draining diseases come their way. So sad!"

@realannjay:

"Everything she said is 100% true."

@adikwujohn_:

"To be rich is one thing. To be financially free is the goal. Diversification and living life on your own terms is underrated. May God give us the wisdom ."

@kelvin_goodnews_:

"That’s why I always do my thing, watin people go talk no concern me , who nak£d no Dey chuck hand for pocket."

@pevsaaku_fashionkilla:

"The rule still remains the same , for the sake of times like this when you are at your peak as a star/Celebrity and it's your moment raise people up with you, let your team shine through you for when times like this come , there will be people to Catch you when u fall and render a helping hand of loyalty. Cos you can shine forever, so make good use of your moments."

@stanley_ontop:

"Bloody truth."

@Iakimbilly:

"Real fact ,Omo me I can tell from what I see with my two eye. She said it all ."

@adewwo:

"Actors aren’t paid well at all except for the A-List actors! Once you’re not an A-list, forget it! Na manage them they manage…skit makers com even dey feature “actors” for skits."

@official_janecyril:

"Some people forgot that actors are human being too. Most of them are not financially bouyant as we thought, they hustle legitimately to get where they are and that's why some of them begs online when they're sick . Let us stop judging this people."

@pappythrill:

"Packaging dey make fans feel say e dey plenty. Una never understand entertainment business. Na we Dey hear am pass fans. Make I just shut up."

@bigsmart__:

"Education is a good radiance to healthy living. Emphasis on how eloquent she sounds and fluent she speaks."

