Nollywood

“Naturally She Can Cry”: Isbea U Gifts Tola Oladokun Foodstuff, N200k, Actress Breaks Down in Tears

by  Olumide Alake
  • Isbea U recently shared a moving video of him presenting foodstuff and money to veteran actress Tola Oladokun
  • A clip showed the moment Tola Oladokun broke down tears over the unexpected gifts from the skit maker
  • The emotional video has stirred reactions from celebrities and fans, as many applauded Isbea U for his generous gesture

Popular skit maker Isbea U, whose real name is Adebayo Ridwan, has stirred reactions on social media after he posted a video of him surprising veteran Yoruba actress Tola Oladokun with gifts.

In the video, Isbea U revealed he invited Oladokun over under the pretence of shooting a skit together.

Isbae U, Tola Oladokun
Isbea U surprises Tola Oladokun with gifts. Credit: @isbea_u
Source: Instagram

It, however, turned out to be a moment of celebration for the actress as Isbea U employed the service of a praise singer who left the actress in tears with emotional Yoruba chants.

The skit maker, aside from giving Oladokun food gifts, also presented her with a cheque of N200k, which stunned the actress.

Isbae U, in a clip, applauded Oladokun for her role in the movie industry as he revealed they share a mother-and-son bond.

Sharing the video on his Instagram page, Isbae U wrote in a caption:

"I Surprised The Legendary Actress @iyajenifah_tolaoladokun , Kindly Say A Prayer for Her."

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Isbae U stormed Toyin Abraham's movie set with gifts on her birthday.

Many gush over Isbea U video with Tola Oladokun

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, see them below:

iam_ajayigloria:

"Naturally this mummy can cry…..you come add surprise to am."

min_nnah:

"Awwwwbut mama too dey cry,I thought na only Inside movie she shabi cry."

hidee_nails:

"Please if watching this made you cry ry and celebrate ur love ones while alive, I cried my eyes out dis evening."

okikiola_adeniran:

"Omo… this woman sabi cry for movies and reality."

yeyetoyintomato:

"God almighty will continue to strengthen u, amen. Thank u so much for celebrating her."

mamame_nani:

"Haaaa BaeU I no even know wetin I wan type but I know say God no go ever forsake u."

How Isbae U surprised his late dad

Legit.ng reported that Isbae U also surprised his dad and actor Sir K Kamoru, aka Sir Kay, on his birthday.

Isbea U shared a video from the celebration as he presented his dad N1 million cash as a birthday gift.

The skitmaker, however, lost his dad in 2022.

Source: Legit.ng

