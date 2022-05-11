Having a lovely mother-in-law is on the wishlist of many couples, aside from getting married to their partners

Legit.ng organised a poll for Twitter readers on who they would choose from Nollywood characters as their mother-in-law

Nollywood actress Joke Silva topped the poll as fans' favourite, while Patience Ozokwor came close

Veteran actress Joke Silva has been selected by some Legit.ng readers as the Nollywood character they would choose if they were to pick their mother-in-law from the movie industry.

Going by many cultures in Nigeria, one of the best things that can happen to couples is getting married to a family where they are loved by the members, especially the mother-in-law.

Nollywood has a number of movies that portray the mother-in-law's role in a good and bad light, making them essential individuals in a marriage.

Actress Patience Ozokwor is known for her role as wicked mother-in-law in many home movies.

To understand if fans would consider Nollywood characters to be their mother-in-law, Legit.ng organised a poll for its readers.

Social media users had the choice to pick between Joke Silva, Sola Sobowale, Patience Ozokwor, and Ireti Doyle.

Joke Silva won the poll with a total of 42.8% votes. She was followed closely by Patience Ozokwor who had 24% votes, and Sola Sobowale came in with 22.7% votes.

Internet user prefers both Sobowale and Silva

A fan said she would pick Sola Sobowale and Joke Silva.

She wrote:

"Sola Sobowale and Joke silva I love them so much."

