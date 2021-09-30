Nollywood’s Joke Silva recently clocked 60 and the past few days have been nothing short of a joyful ride for the actress

A recent video making the rounds online captured the moment Joke’s daughter-in-law had a birthday surprise team visit her Lagos mansion

The much-loved thespian struggled to hold back her tears of joy as she unwrapped the several gift items presented to her

Respected Nollywood actress, Joke Silva, has been lovingly celebrated by friends, family and fans in the past few days as she clocked 60 on September 29.

The Nollywood thespian was treated to a delightful surprise by her daughter-in-law, Blessing Douglas, and a video surfaced in the online community.

Birthday surprise team storm Joke Silva's Lagos mansion. Photo: @thesurprisefactoryy

Source: Instagram

Blessing teamed up with a birthday surprise company and they stormed Joke’s Lagos residence bearing several gift items for her.

A video shared by Joke’s daughter-in-law captured the moment the team stormed the house and caught the celebrant unaware as she flipped through her mobile phone in the living room.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Joke couldn’t help but get emotional by the overwhelming display of love from members of her household who gathered in the living room.

Even though the actress asked to wear makeup on her face, the team carried on by serenading the atmosphere with sweet music and doling out several customized gift items for her.

The celebrant struggled to hold back her tears of joy before she switched up her mood and started dancing.

Watch the adorable clip below:

More congratulatory messages pour in for actress

te___ga said:

"This heart of mine I cry over every little thing God keep you healthy and safe mummy."

ducaksevent said:

"This's so beautiful. Thank you for putting a heavy smile on her face."

stylelagos said:

"What does she want to do on her face o . Someone that is already fine like 100 pple Happy birthday living legend . We love you."

eveanebe said:

"So beautiful and wen person was cutting onions here so I started crying."

everything_needful said:

"I’m supposed to be smiling right! So why am I crying !!! This is so beautiful."

Olu Jacobs shares stunning photo of his wife Joke as she clocks 60

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Nollywood actor, Olu Jacobs gushed over his lovely actress wife, Joke Silva as she celebrated her 60th birthday

It was a double celebration for Joke as she is also marked her 40th year of being in the entertainment industry.

Jacobs complimented his wife's looks at 60 and fans of the movie stars had beautiful messages for her.

Source: Legit Nigeria