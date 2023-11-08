Ruth Kadiri kept fans and followers in the dark about the identity of her husband as she marked her 5th wedding anniversary

While many queried the Nollywood actress, a fun video of her with a mystery man has emerged online

The actress was spotted with the unknown in what looked like some loved-up moment, which stirred speculations from fans

Nollywood star Ruth Kadiri is trending online over a cute video of her with a mystery man that recently emerged on social media.

In the video, the mother of two and a man who some netizens think is her husband shared a number of adorable moments, which left many raving in admiration.

Fun video of Kuth Kadiri with unknown man trends. Credit: @ruthkadiri

The video surfaced on social media just a few days after Ruth marked her fifth wedding anniversary, which sparked questions from people who queried why she was hiding his face.

This has since stirred different speculations as some netizens insisted the mystery man was not Ruth's husband.

The actress' fan community shared the video on TikTok.

Reaction trail Ruth Kadiri's video with mystery man

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments that trailed the loved-up clip, see them below:

April 11:

"Not her husband o..Ruth wen wise."

sikayenaedna:

"Am sending this to my Ghanaian friends who think Eddie was Ruth husband shame unto them."

mngoholrita22:

"Finally seen the best female producer’s husband…love lives here."

mhizdesire23:

"Now I see why u always hide him mehh this guy is so cute abeg ohhh hide him ohh congratulations babe."

ogbillionz15:

"na him brother oooo."

jos@belle_40:

"awwwwwwnn I am so happy I finally got to see my favorite female screen person's hubby. may this union last forever."

Mela Mel brown:

"finally I saw that one man behind that beautiful smile and too congratulations."

SurnameVaw:

"This is how we do it she shock u."

happylove:

"waoooooo the face behind her smiles."

What did Kemi Olunloye say about Ruth Kadiri's husband

Legit.ng previously reported that controversial journalist Kemi Olunloyo made bold claims about Ruth Kadiri's marriage.

Olunloyo said that the actress was her husband's second wife.

She claimed it was why the actress could not show him off online.

Ruth made headlines in 2019 when she showed off her wedding ring.

