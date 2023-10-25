Mercy Aigbe has posted the graduation picture of her daughter and her own convocation picture on social media

While commenting on her eyebrows, she captioned the two pictures, local vs international, mother and daughter

Fans took to the comment section to also make their opinions about the two pictures known

Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe is still basking in the euphoria of being a proud mother of a graduate. The mother of two took to social media to post her Woman Crush Wednesday pictures.

She uploaded a picture of her daughter during her graduation and that of herself during her convocation.

Mercy Aigbe compares her graduation photo to her daughter's. Photo Credit @michielleio_/@realmercyaigbe

Mercy Aigbe captions the pictures local vs international

In the caption of her post, she compared her picture, which she referred to as local because she attended a university in Nigeria. At the same time, she wrote International for Michelle because she had schooled abroad. She also made teasing comments about her eyebrows.

See Mercy Aigbe's post here:

Fans react to Mercy Aigbe's post about her graduation and that of her daughter's

Netizens have reacted to the pictures Aigbe uploaded online. Many hailed her and compared their resemblance. Here are some of the comments below.

@toyin_abraham:

"All same same."

@its_sharbie:

"Na local produce international.. Glory to God . Congratulations mama

@lasesglam's:

"This is soooo alluring juwon own soon."

@bns.promotions.uk:

"Owu iya gbon, congratulations again more grace."

@mamarrazzii:

"The brows is browsing."

@mohat_prints_limited:

"Yes ooo."

@oluwa.rankeeofficiall:

"Local international."

@fe_fe_a:

"Someone said “You are greater than your parents once they can give you what they couldn’t give themselves”

@twice_as_good_boutique:

"They are both beautiful. Congratulations once again @realmercyaigbe."

@therealtolani:

"graduaterunspace."

Mercy Aigbe shares her struggle training her daughter abroad as a single mother

Legit. ng had earlier reported that Aigbe had shared the efforts and pains she made to send her daughter Michelle to school abroad.

She penned an emotional note to reveal that she had to send her daughter alone to Canada because she couldn't afford to buy two tickets.

The actress at first doubted her decision after she heard the many stories of people who sent their children abroad alone. At some point, she thought of giving up, but God came through for her.

