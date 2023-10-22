Nigerian actress Mercy Aigbe has motivated her fans and followers with the celebration of her daughter Michelle's

The Nollywood star, beaming with joy and pride, spoke on how she single-handedly sponsored her daughter outside the country

Mercy, in her emotional post, revealed that she had to send her daughter alone on board because she couldn't afford two tickets

Nigerian actress Mercy Aigbe is still basking in the glow of her daughter Michelle's recent graduation.

The overwhelmed mother has paused to evaluate her difficult life, including being a single parent when she single-handedly sent her daughter to a foreign university.

Mercy Aigbe recounts journey to training her daughter abroad singlehandedly Credit: @mercyaigbe

Source: Instagram

She admitted that she had doubted her decision numerous times, particularly after hearing many controversial stories of young people studying abroad without their parents' watch.

Buttressing further, she noted that she was financially unable to when she sent her daughter abroad to study, which was why she didn't accompany her because she couldn't afford tickets for two people.

Mercy further disclosed that she sometimes considered giving up, but God came through for her successfully.

"Picture on the left was the day @michelleio__ left Nigeria; that day was a roller coaster of emotions for me. I was happy because it has always been my dream but I was super scared that she would be all by herself, I was so worried and couldn't sleep for days.

"I kept thinking and asking myself if I made the right decision! Cos we hear a lot of stories about kids studying abroad, how they can succumb easily to peer pressure, a lot of stories! Whew! I was so worried she was going to be all by herself in a strange land! I couldn't go with her that very day because I couldn't afford a ticket for both of us then because I had used all my money to pay school fees ( hmmmm story for another day )..." She wrote in part.

See her post below

Mercy Aigbe's story spurs reactions

The actress' story motivated many as they shared in her joy.

See their comments below:

kemiafolabiadesipe:

"Wo do 100 posts on our latest graduate! You’re more than welcome walahi mummy Michelle you have done so well. super duper happy for you."

temmyb.gold:

"Thank you Lord,I can relate too,my daughter that's reading nursing in university, when I heard UK school fee,I told her to do it her nursing in Nigeria, by the grace of God people will congratulate me and my children too in Jesus Christ name."

osayuwamensaleh:

"My big sister I am where you were then and I can feel every emotion you felt , God is good indeed and I feel super grateful to God on your behalf. And you don’t need to apologise oo please flood our timeline, this is a huge encouragement for some of us. Thank God a million times on your behalf ."

monalisacode:

"What a testimony ..congratulations."

iambimpeakintunde:

"What we Love to see. Congratulations Agbeke miii."

mary.igwe:

"Please flood it o jare you are allowed to , congratulations to you and your beautiful daughter mami."

elizmartins_:

"Flood as many as possible, it's a well deserved and dreams come true Thanking God on your behalf "

adannambachu1:

"Thank you lord , dis will b me and my children one day."

Mercy Aigbe’s Hubby Kazim jubilates over her daughter’s graduation

Kazim Adeoti, the Nigerian movie director and husband of Mercy Aigbe, has celebrated the actress' daughter's graduation from the University of Manitoba in Canada.

The businessman congratulated his stepdaughter on her accomplishment and showed his appreciation by sharing lovely photos from her just-concluded graduation.

He praised his wife, saying she was a "superwoman," and noted how wonderfully she had brought up their children.

Source: Legit.ng