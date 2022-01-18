Nollywood actress Bimbo Oshin and her household were thrown into mourning in September 2021 after her husband passed away

The periods which followed were for mourning her beloved husband, but the actress is now back in business

The actress took to her page with photos from a production set signifying that she has resumed work

Four long months after the tragic death of her husband, DuDu heritage, popular actress, Bimbo Oshin has resumed in the industry.

The month of September will be one to remember forever as the actress lost her man and had to mourn him.

Bimbo Oshin is back to work after losing her husband. Photo credit: @bimbooshin

Source: Instagram

In a post on her page, the filmmaker shared a series of photos from the current production she is working on and asked God to be her guide.

Bimbo was sighted with other colleagues as they went through their script on set.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

"JOURNEY WITH ME LORD FILMING .... AGE."

See the post below:

Welcome back

Fans and colleagues of the actress thronged to her page as they gave her a befitting welcome after the hard times.

Read some of the comments sighted below:

officialtaiwoadeyemi:

"Welcome back mama ❤️❤️❤️"

aishalawal1:

"Welcome back momma."

officialafeezowo:

"Welcome back my love ❤️❤️"

lolamagret:

"Beautiful sis is back with sauce God be with you "

its_rubysparkling:

"It feels good to have you back momma."

lymah_22:

"Good to have you back ever glowing mama, The Lord is your strength❤️❤️❤️"

houseofnikkidee:

"Good to have you back momma "

teewhyfashionhub:

"The Lord is with you ma❤️. His grace is sufficient for you in this new phase of your life's journey."

Actor's attend Bimbo Oshin late husband's wake keep

Bimbo continued to mourn after her husband, Oladiran Ishola Ibironke aka Dudu Heritage passed on.

A Christian wake keep was organised for the deceased and it was held on October 14, 2021, in Ibadan.

A number of Nollywood actors and actresses were in attendance as they turned up for their colleague, to pay their respects to her late husband.

Videos from the occasion made the rounds on social media and the gathering left many people emotional as the late Dudu Heritage’s widow looked broken by the death of her husband.

Source: Legit.ng