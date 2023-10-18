Actress Toyin Abraham and Abu Abel have warmly discussed one of their favourite social networking apps

The two entrepreneurs in an Instagram Live said they preferred TikTok to any other app because of how it makes them feel.

They reveal that they feel joy beyond measure once they open the app, and all their sorrows would vanish instantly

Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham and real estate mogul Abu Abel have had a lengthy discussion about their favourite social networking apps. They revealed in an Instagram Live that they would choose TikTok over every other app.

According to them, there is no dull moment once they log into the networking site. Abraham gave an instance when she was sick, and she decided to visit the app. She said she was pleased and would like to thank the site's creator.

Toyin Abraham and Abu Abel reveal their favourite social media app.

Abu Abel says TikTok does not give depression

While airing his view, Abu Abel said TikTok does not give his followers depression like some other apps. He added that he can't help but log in daily to ease tension and have fun.

See the clip of their discussion here:

Fans react to the clip of Toyin Abraham and Abu Abel praising TikTok over other apps

Netizens have taken to the comment section to react to the video of the actress and Abu Abel. Here are some of their responses below.

@confirm_obb's:

"When you don Dey see the money why e no go give you joy ."

@ugochimyerem:

"Una dey talk rubbish abi na the cash."

@aiye_foreign:

"I hope we all heal from what’s hurting behind closed doors. Even Tik tok wont save us in the world."

@direy_001:

"Aunty don cash out

@_ilesanmi_'s:

"Lol i don’t even have the app on my phone ."

@kanleezekiel_1:

"Aswr TikTok is the best app to make someone happy and feels lively apart from going live and receiving gifts. "

@_offline_____________'s:

"Since the day dem tell aunty Toyin say Lion na 300k. She no gree comot for TikTok live again. Which joy e Dey give you."

@_ghambit's:

"Una they cash out or not so why joy no go they."

@irewunmiwasiu:

"Cash out day play."

@iamy_b':

"How many of you noticed what Abu Abel and Toyin Abraham did there when it was seeming like…. see more."

Toyin Abraham in tears as she meets an old primary schoolmate

According to an earlier report by Legit.ng, Abraham became emotional after seeing one of her primary schoolmates on a movie set.

She didn't expect to meet with the person after so many years of schooling together. She couldn't help but cry after the reunion.

They got to know each other after having a conversation about their past. They continued conversing as they held hands and became friends instantly.

