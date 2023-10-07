Yul Edochie has issued advice to those planning to get married, urging them to cut their clothes according to their size

The Nollywood actor stressed that the most important aspect of marriage is how to run one's family smoothly and not showing off during weddings

Yul's comment about marriage and weddings has sparked reactions from many who said he was not the right person to issue such advice

Popular actor Yul Edochie sent a message to those planning big weddings above their means.

Yul, in a statement, shared how he has been seeing many people begging for money to fund their weddings as he urged them to go what they can easily afford.

In his words:

"Anybody pressuring you for a big wedding that you can't afford doesn't mean well for you."

According to Yul, the most important thing about marriage is how to run one's home and not planning for an extravagant wedding.

The actor added that couples can spend on their wedding anniversary when God blesses them.

Netizens react as Yul Edochie advises on wedding and marriage

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed Yul Edochie's post, see them below:

trap9422:

"Keep your opinion to yourself and don't tell people what to do,no one told you wat to do when you insisted on taking a second wife,he fowl."

josephesther734:

"U said and I quote... Run Ur family smoothly.... Yul is Ur family in order.... Preach what u do Isimili."

lafleure____:

"You still left your wife after celebrating 17 wedding anniversaries please rest."

_oladayoo:

"Thank you. Your opinion is not needed though ‍♀️ no be you go advise us make we listen."

onyinyechi__favour:

"No body should take marriage advice from this person oo, he failed his marriage."

kerryphyl:

"Run your family smoothly for me I wish you could have run yours smoothly."

chri.styngozi:

"Na u say make we no listen to social media advice .na u still dey give advice .confuse man."

