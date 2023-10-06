Nollywood veteran Rita Edochie was recently at a restaurant having a good time with her loved ones

In the video she shared, the actress could not hide her shock and surprise at seeing a robot move around to deliver food to her table

Edochie reacted by asking if anyone pushed the robot to deliver the food, and her fans made fun of her

Popular veteran actress Rita Edochie was surprised at how evolved and mechanised regular things have become.

In a video on her page, the movie star was at a table with her people enjoying a meal when a delivery robot rolled by with plates of food.

Rita Edochie shares experience with delivery robot Photo credit: @ritaedochie

Source: Instagram

Edochie momentarily paused her food and asked the woman beside her who got her food if anyone pushed the robot to work.

In her caption, the actress asked again if anyone pushed the delivery robot and called on one of her kids to come and carry her.

She wrote:

"DEM DEY PUSH AM ?CHIEF IMO COM CARRY. YOUR MAMA OOOOOOO."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Rita Edochie's video

The actress' video sparked hilarious reactions from her followers, read some of the comments sighted below:

paulinus9512:

"Na Yul and Judy the push ham mam, mk you run before they will hit you.. Lolzz"

amaranne_tv:

"Mama this one shock you "

philip674p:

"I go carry all the food, cary machine join am."

christabelegbenya:

" mama say them they push am? E reach to ask oh."

foxydebra:

"Robots don take jobs from waiter's hand nawa o."

khingbassey:

"So it’s just gonna take all this food around and I’ll be comfortable to grab my plate when it come to me, no knowing if someone else has touched my food along the way."

emekaamakeze:

"Why you dey look am like that?"

chinwabs:

"Oriri na nkwari. Robot don come deliver your order. Keep living the life Nwanne."

ugom123:

"Y showing off at this your old age..odi egwu.. showing off na nka."

ladypashy_2:

" e choke moma me self surprised Aswear chai enjoy Nwanyioma"

Source: Legit.ng