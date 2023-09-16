Actress Habibat Jinad has announced the birth of her second child after 17 years as she shared pictures and a video

Habibat, who was overjoyed, penned her sincere appreciation to God for adding to her family

Popular faces in the movie industry have since flooded her comment section with congratulatory messages

It is a moment of celebration for Yoruba actress Habibat Jinad, aka Omojinad, as she recently welcomed her second child after 17 years of waiting.

The excited mother, who couldn't keep the news to herself, took to her social media timeline on Saturday, September 16, to share it with her fans and followers.

Habibat Jinad appreciates God as she welcomes second child.

Source: Instagram

Habibat, who shared a fun video of her dancing, revealed her second child came into her life like a miracle, as she vowed to love, guide, and protect him.

She wrote:

"My miracle baby, I promise to love you, guide you, protect you and be with you every step of the way. I promise to teach you right from wrong and be the best mommy to you❤️❤️❤️❤️I’m so thankful to have you and that you picked me as your mommy. I thank God I was able to take that bold step after so many obstacles."

See her post below:

See the pictures she shared below:

Congratulation messages pour in for Habibat Jinad

iamadunniade:

"Yahhhhh! Finally! Congratulations darling."

temikosoko:

"Congratulations ma ❤️."

theladyjokelet:

"Yaaasssssthank you Jesus!."

damolaolatunji:

"Congratulations our baby is here….. Josh how market ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

obafunshoomodolapo:

"Wow this is really good, I rejoice with you , A big congratulations to you sis."

omosioba:

"Congratulations Am so happy for you May God bless and keep our little prince."

olasco_international:

"To God be the Glory great things he has ✅ ... Thank you Jesus THANK you Lord... Congratulations my queen God bless you and our handsome baby... Enjoy the new level ."

Jinad Habibat shares what God showed her

Jinad Habibat made headlines in 2022 after she revealed God showed her all that would happen in Nigeria two days before a tanker explosion that claimed lives.

The actress said she's afraid of saying things God showed her in a dream and can confirm that most of it came true.

She also revealed that God showed her some terrible things that might happen to a colleague, but she doesn't want to warn her so it's not perceived as something else.

Source: Legit.ng