Actress Zainab Bakare has recently become the victim of fraudsters after her account was wiped clean without a trace

The movie star also called out her bank as it seems like they cannot pr o fer any solution to her predicament

o Bakare who has become penniless could not help but lament about the misfortune that has befallen her and the debt she is in

Actress Zainab Bakare has been thrown into debt after she realised that every penny in her account has been taken away by fraudsters.

Taking to her Instagram page, the actress called out the bank involved as according to them, the POS machine used to carry out the act can't be traced.

Zainab Bakare calls out banks on social media Photo credit: @bakarezhainab

Source: Instagram

Bakare lamented over how the recent development has finished her with debt and she doesn't know where to start from.

"As much as I hate social media drama There are just somethings one can over look, when people start dragging me online to ask for their money, people who claim to love you will be in one corner laughing but before then @gtbank @gtbank please I have visited the bank and they said my money is not traceable, I should wait for 10-30 working days please how am I sure there would be a solution afterwards???"

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

See the post below:

Another actress Jinad Habibat also shared a video on her Instagram page where she revealed that a friend of hers was also a victim of the fraudsters.

Jinad noted that if anyone tried the stunt on her, she would curse them heavily.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react

iambimpeakintunde:

"Please request for your statement of account and go repost at police station, then go to the Branch you open your account, let’s do something o , we can’t just be ranting online o."

only_kissbecky:

"What’s this ?? Why will you even say money is not traceable @gtbank you’re people are thi#f"

mrluda1:

"To the best of my knowledge, @gtbank are aware of the transaction but they just want to play along ni."

mosakuideraoluwa90:

"Same happen to my sis also 480,000 gone through access bank."

iamdecorum:

"How can a huge amount of money be withdrawn and the bank keep saying it not traceable .... Mad @gtbank"

Yoruba movie star Zainab Bakare marks birthday

Zainab Opeyemi Bakare, on Friday, March 11, turned 34 and took to her Instagram page to mark it with some gorgeous new photos.

The actress came through with the class and elegance as she rocked a metallic ball dress.

Rocking a lace frontal wig which she pulled in a low bun, the birthday girl glowed in the satin-like ball dress.

Source: Legit.ng