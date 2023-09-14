Nigerian filmmaker Idorenyen Robert Uko produced and directed two films while studying at the New York Film Academy

Idorenyen hopes to ply her trade in Hollywood and also to help improve the quality of Nollywood movies

She stated that Nollywood movies have unique stories, but the production quality is low

Young Nigerian filmmaker Idorenyen Robert Uko has achieved academic excellence by graduating with the highest honour from the New York Film Academy, Los Angeles, flying high with a perfect cumulative grade point average of four.

While studying at the New York Film Academy, Idorenyen produced and directed films like 'Error Connection' and 'Sincerely Me', displaying her unique cinematic flair and storytelling skills.

Proud graduate Idorenyen shares her creative power, extending beyond the bright lights of Hollywood. She also explains that she is passionate about returning to Nigeria to revolutionize the film industry.

Nigerian lady Idorenyen Uko bags high honors from the New York Film Academy. Photo: Idoronye Uko

In August 2023, Idorenyen was decorated with the prestigious Summa C*m Laude distinction at the academy's commencement ceremony.

She said:

"I aspire to create films that resonate with Nigerian and international audiences. Our stories are unique, and it's high time they received the global recognition they deserve. We can achieve Hollywood-level production quality while staying true to our cultural roots."

