A Nigerian creative, Obinna Obioma, spurred nostalgia and fond memories among netizens with his latest project.

In a post sighted by Legit.ng on Instagram, the talented visual artist reimagines the iconic West African "Ghana Must Go" bag in a striking high fashion series he tags "Anyi N'aga" in Igbo, translates to "we are Going".

Nigerian creatives use "Ghana Must Go" bag to tell history through high fashion @guzangs

Source: Instagram

In an interview with BBC, Obioma said his project delves into the bags' evolution from mere carriers to powerful symbols of migration.

"They are being used to carry not just belongings but also culture, heritage, and memories", he said.

The blue-white and red-white woven bag carries the history of how Ghnanans were sent out of Nigeria in the early 1980s. They packed their belongings in these bags, which became casually known as 'Ghana-Must-Go' despite the burden that made it popular.

Chioma Obiegbu, a Nigerian visual artist, designer, and fashion stylist Wuraola Oladapo, teamed up with Obioma to create these Western and African designs.

The "Ghana Must Go" designs spark reactions

malakagrant:

"This is so stunning. This bag also carries with it a history of pain, xenophobia, expulsion/forced migration in the sub-region between two sister countries. It’s really cool to see it reinterpreted this way."

valeribelvb:

"We immigrated from Ukraine to Israel back in 99, 3 people with 2 of those bags. Isn’t it amazing how much a simple bag can mean to so many people and clotures."

lina4polina:

"Dear artist! I write to tell you that this photo has brought some memories from my early childhood.

"My oldest sisters would put me inside the bag, zip it, and then they would carry me around the whole house in it. I might be one of the few people who saw what this bag looks like from the inside while being inside of it.

"I literally remember how beautiful those lines seemed to me, like now I see my little hand reaching out to touch them. Thank you, besides the story - the art work is fantastic."

redgoldgriin:

" You’re pulling my heartstrings!!!❤️"

valeribelvb:

