Videos from Reverend Mother Esther Ajayi's LOC 16th anniversary have emerged online, with the likes of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Ooni of Ife, among others, in attendance

A clip from the event also showed the moment Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe greeted Obasanjo

As expected, the video of Mercy at a church has caused a stir as it comes months after she converted to Islam

The 16th anniversary of Love of Christ (LOC) Generation Church, led by Reverend Mother Esther Ajayi, took place on Sunday, September 10, and was attended by prominent figures in the country.

The likes of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Ooni of Ife Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Osun State governor Ademola Adeleke, media mogul Dele Momodu, MC Oluomo, actor Mr Latin actress Mercy Aigbe were among those who graced the event.

Video as Mercy Aigbe greets Obasanjo in church. Credit: @realmercyaigbe @love_of_christ_generation.

Source: Instagram

However, a clip showing the moment actress Mercy Aigbe went on her knees to greet Obasanjo at the event has left many talking.

Mercy's presence at the church gathering comes months after she converted to Islam.

Watch the video below:

Check out a video of MC Oluomo at the event:

See pictures of Ooni of Ife in church

Netizens react to Mercy Aigbe's presence at a church anniversary

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the video, see them below:

ChroniclesPHC:

"Wait o! Isn't she the same person that went to Mecca? E gbami.... Kini Mercy. wa gan."

hekhaleedahhh:

"2 factor authentication. my queen."

Aanu_Simi:

"People i fear most are people that can't define their faith... Today you are Muslim, tomorrow you da go church! Rubbish something."

AYA_NAKAMURA_XX:

"I think say sh:e be Hajia minah with the H....Wetin she Dey find for church."

@NonyeOwen:

"People are funny on this app sha…the fact that someone went to Mecca means she shouldn’t go for a church convention she was invited to??"

HenryJohnon:

"Most confused fella next thing in hijab or habaya."

Mercy Aigbe and hubby struggle as fans take pics with them

A large crowd of excited fans greeted Mercy Aigbe and her husband as they arrived at Itele's Kesari movie premiere.

The video showed how fans brought out their phones to capture the moment.

Some were heard chanting Mercy Aigbe's 'The owner' slang.

