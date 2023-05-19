Nollywood actress Chioma Chijioke Anosike laments over the death of her husband, Kingsley Anosike

The movie star took to social media to share how difficult it has been since her man departed one month ago

Chijioke stated that saying that her heart was broken was an understatement, and she wished it were all a dream so that she could wake up

Nollywood actress Chioma Chijioke Anosike has cried over how it has been for her since she lost her husband, Kingsley Anosike, one month ago.

Chioma mentioned that it still feels like a dream to her to survive one month without her beloved.

Chioma Chijioke laments as it clocks one month since her husband left Credit: @chioma_chijioke

The grieving widow took to social media to vent her lamentations on how life will become difficult without her husband by her side.

Sharing a video of herself in a white cloth and a shaved head as a sign of the mourning season, she wrote:

"It’s exactly one month today I lowered my husband into the ground, and it’s still like a dream to me, I still wish I’ll wake up and reality says the exact opposite of what is happening in my life right now but too bad I haven’t even been able to find sleep and my reality is ever before me. It is true I have lost the husband of my youth to the cold hands of death...I can’t even begin to imagine how I will move ahead and continue life without my husband ah!

Death you’re indeed a thief! In a twinkle of an eye you stole from me one of my most precious possessions and I can’t even fight you. Saying my heart is broken is an understatement compared to how I’m feeling, there’s this hole in my heart that has refused to be filled...

I keep wishing someone will wake me up if only wishes were horses I will definitely ride. Feels like my world ended but I guess it didn’t because I’m still here trying to gather the remaining pieces of me left and through God’s unending grace and the intercession of the blessed Mary, I’ll pull through. As much as I am tempted to ask God why, I know he sees and knows the best. Keep resting dim oma till we meet again."

Celebrities and fans react to Chioma Chijioke’s video

kintoresourcesltd:

"You will be fine my sister I'm from Abaeke I know your Dad and mom very well."

realanitajoseph:

"Hmmmmmm it is welll❤️❤️❤️Ndo chioma Ndo nne ❤️."

royalsparkle_wears:

"Oh chiiiiiii I cried with u I prayed for you even when I don’t know u in person but ur love toward Kingsley is pure and he loves u more but GOD KNOWS THE BEST U ARE A STRONG BABE GOD IS WITH U."

destinyetikoofficial:

"His grace is sufficient for u my darl ❤️."

Kingsley Anosike passes on

Legit.ng in February reported that the demise of actor and director Kingsley Anosike left many in shock, including actor Emeka Okoye, who revealed it was a big loss to the movie industry.

Emeka, in a post via his Instagram page, prayed for Kingsley’s family and recounted his experience with the late director.

He said: “I can’t even believe my self that I had chat with you on equipment rentals in asaba. Some days ago."

Source: Legit.ng