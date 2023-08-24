Actress Funke Akindele is marking her 46th birthday on Thursday, August 24, and it is a special moment for her

The mother of two shared stunning pictures of her rocking a short white gown and pink heels as she slayed in style

Many of her colleagues, like Tonto Dikeh, Enioluwa, among others, have flooded her comments section with birthday messages

Nollywood filmmaker and politician Funke Akindele is all excited as she clocked a new age on August 24.

The birthday girl, who turned 46 this year, refused to keep calm as she shared adorable pictures of her in different poses to mark her big day.

Funke Akindele shares lovely pictures as she turns 46. Credit: @funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

Funke, who is currently in London, the UK, also made a prayer for herself as she wrote:

"Happy birthday OLUWAFUNKE AKINDELE!! You will never know sorrow in Jesus name!!! Ayo ni o!!"

See the pictures she shared below:

Legit.ng previously reported that Funke Akindele took a much-needed vacation with her kids and family ahead of her 46th birthday.

In a fun video she shared on her page, the award-winning actress showed off moments on the plane with her twins, her sister and her two children.

Birthday messages as Funke Akindele turns 46

Legit.ng captured some of the messages from many of the actress' colleagues; see them below:

tontolet:

"Happy birthday sisterly ."

wumitoriola:

"Happy birthday beautiful aunty,may God’s light continue to shine on you @funkejenifaakindele."

destinyetikoofficial:

"Happy birthday my queen ❤️."

do2dtun:

"Legs for days… kuku kii us .. happy birthday to you and ayo ni ooooo."

enioluwaofficial:

"Happy birthday Queen FK!✨ God bless and increase you always! Blessings on Blessings! Keep Winning and showing us all it’s possible only if we believe and work towards it!❤️."

kie_kie__:

"Happy bithday mama. God has given you the grace to be great and you’ll never fall short of that grace in Jesus name. ."

ayosojumiadeniyi:

"THE MAKER OF STARS! Lafunky Gbogbo Aye! Lefty Omo Olomo! Ayomide, the Posh Working-Class Lady. Bisi the Inquisitive."

What Funke Akindele said about her broken marriages

Legit.ng reported that Funke Akindele made headlines after speaking about her failed marriages.

The movie star first got married to socialite, Kehinde Oloyede, and later got married to music mogul, Abdulrasheed ‘JJC Skillz’ Bello, but both marriages ended.

Funke warned young ladies not to feel pressured into getting married. She advised them to calm down because they would rush out if they rushed in.

