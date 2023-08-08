Social media has been abuzz over rumours that Tonto Dikeh's ex, Olakunle Churchill's marriage to Rosy Meurer has crashed

Actress Eniola Badmus recently visited the couple, and she shared a video showing that all is well with their home

The gesture, however, earned the actress backlash as netizens dragged her over her inability to mind her business

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Popular Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus has sparked reactions over Olakunle Churchill and Rosy Meurer's marriage.

There have been rumours that Churchill's third marriage has crashed over alleged domestic violence claims.

Eniola Badmus shared a video of Churchill and his wife to quash breakup rumours. Photo credit": @olakunlechurchill/@eniolabadmus

Source: Instagram

In the video shared by Eniola, the couple looked very peaceful in their home with their child, as opposed to the unconfirmed news.

Rosy made her son's hair as Churchill stood beside her, giving instructions to someone. The picture paints a happy home devoid of any violence.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Eniola Badmus' video

Netizens couldn't help but notice how the actress inserts herself into situations not meant for her.

Read some comments gathered below:

be_curvy_miraculous_fat_burner:

"Eniola is MTN."

adornthriftstore_:

"Helping people to debunk?? I don’t understand."

sparklesdammy:

"Na wetin make Davido unfollow Eniola be this wetin be her own sef."

bigg_juls:

"That woman is literally everywhere, how does she have time for herself?"

m_u_k_s:

"By default: Misunderstanding dey always dey marriage, it now depends how the couple on how they decide to handle their issues. Know this and know peace. Y'all can't be happy about broken homes."

anita__chi:

"Which post they give aunty wa again.. Na marriage advocate?! Cos na so aunty help David too o dey post news.. make I no talk too much o. I no wan go jail."

tastesensationbyvee:

"They go explain tire but evidence Dey."

sir_aces:

"We were already waiting for the debunking.... But eniola wetin concern you... Na why davido unfollow you so... Overt oversabi."

official_sojaqueen:

"Na only Gistlover go make people post wetin dem no wan post."

Churchill’s wife Rosy Meurer cruises in ‘beer parlour’

With the viral messy and tell-it-all fight between Tonto Dikeh and her ex-husband Olakunle Churchill, one would expect his wife Rosy Meurer to be concerned.

On the contrary, the actress was not interested in interfering or taking her husband's side, and she sparked reactions with a video.

On her Instagram page, Meurer shared a video of herself enjoying a wrap of suya with a bottle of beer.

Source: Legit.ng