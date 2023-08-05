Controversial actor Uche Maduagwu in a trending video, has criticised his senior colleague and veteran Pete Edochie over his explosive interview

This comes as Pete, in an interview, shared his thought on the rate of divorce in the movie industry as he mentioned names of actresses like Chioma Chukwuka, Tonto Dikeh, among others

Uche, in a reaction, told Pete to focus on his son Yul Edochie's 'disgraceful' marriage, a statement which has stirred reactions

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu has stirred reactions with a video of dragging his senior colleague, Pete Edochie, over his statement about divorce among Nollywood actresses.

Legit.ng reported how Pete, during an interview with Chude Jideonwo, had expressed concern rate of actresses who have left their husbands.

Uche Maduagwu reacts as Pete Edochie expresses concern for divorced actresses. Credit: @uchemaduagwu @peteedochie

Source: Instagram

Pete mentioned the unsuccessful marriages of Chioma Chukwuka, Tonto Dikeh, Ireti Doyle, amongst others.

Uche Maduagwu tells Pete Edochie to focus on Yul Edochie

In a reaction to the interview, Uche knocked Pete Edochie for his comments and advised him to focus on his son, who has been making headlines over his marital crisis.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Watch the video Uche shared below:

Reactions as Uche Maduagwu drags Pete Edochie

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed Uche Maduagwu's comment, see them below:

funnyboneofficial:

"That interview was 1hr Long though. Pete Edochie addressed every thing including his Son."

jumpsuit_magazine:

"No Pete edochie slander will be tolerated ."

bella_mackson_:

"Talking to an elder like this??? Can you imagine."

ms__thobie:

"Ahhhh imagine the embarrassment Yul is bringing upon his father. This man literally lived his life being a highly respectable father figure. If no be him pikin wey fk up, who give this one mind."

arahair_collection:

"Yul won make them see legend finish."

lady_regi:

"Truly disappointed I expected so much more from Pete and not this kind of talk, pointing out women instead of his son."

ghenghen00:

"YUL don make people wan see this great man finish ."

Judy Austin deletes Pete Edochie's birthday post

Amid the ongoing reactions that have trailed Pete Edochie's interview, where he addressed his son Yul Edochie's marital drama, the actor's second wife and actress Judy Austin took down her birthday post for her father-in-law, Legit.ng reported.

Judy's action may be a result of the degrading comment Pete made about her affair with Yul.

Reacting, someone said:

"See how he spoke about May….. the success of That home was to May’s credit. See how this father in law spoke so beautifully about his Daughter in law."

Source: Legit.ng