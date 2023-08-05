Nollywood actress Judy Austin has deleted her birthday post to her father-in-law and veteran actor Pete Edochie

This was after Pete, in a trending video, hailed his son Yul Edochie's first wife, May, for being the brain behind the actor's success

He also addressed Yul's marriage to Judy with an Igbo parable that has left many talking online

In a chat with Legit.ng's Olumide Alake, Paul Okoye said there are no repercussions in Igbo tradition if Yul Edochie failed to inform his dad Pete about his second marriage

Amid the ongoing reactions that have trailed veteran actor Pete Edochie's interview, where he addressed his son Yul Edochie's marital drama, the actor's second wife and actress Judy Austin has taken down her birthday post for her father-in-law.

Judy's action may be a result of the degrading comment Pete made about her affair with Yul.

Pete, in a video, affirmed that he was never aware that Yul had taken a second wife as he went on to share an Igbo parable saying:

"He who goes to the farm and gets ants-infested firewoods (amongst all the good firewoods in the farm) shouldn’t be surprised when Lizards start paying him a visit (like lizards disturbing nah)".

A look on Judy's page by Legit.ng showed she has now deleted Pete's picture.

Netizens react to Pete Edochie's comment on Yul Edochie and Judy Austin's marriage

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the video; see them below:

"See how he spoke about May….. the success of That home was to May’s credit. See how this father in law spoke so beautifully about his Daughter in law."

"Hmmm !!!!! Deep ."

"He said Mary is being wrongly advised and absolved his son of any blame."

It isn't illegal to marry more than one wife in Igbo customs

Paul Okoye (not singer), in a conversation with Legit.ng said being married to more than one wife isn’t illegal Igbo custom and tradition.

According to Paul:

"Before the advent of Christianity, polygamy was a norm. Monogamy became a thing when Christianity surfaced. But personally I think if you get married the Christian way, then you should respect the codes associated with it, which includes strict adherence to monogamy."

Speaking on why Yul failed to inform his dad Pete on his second marriage, Paul said:

"Naturally a son should tell his father he wants to take a wife, or a second wife in this case. Because traditionally your father is suppose to follow you to your prospective in laws house for the first introduction which we call iju ese. But I think it’s more of an obligation than a compulsory kind of thing. I don’t think there are any repercussions if you don’t inform your father. After all, some people are not in good terms with their father and won’t even bother informing him. In this case of Yul, It’s very much possible Pete didn’t know before the whole thing. I can’t think of any repercussions for that."

Judy Austin celebrates Pete Edochie at 76

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting in May that Yul Edochie's second wife, Judy Austin, took to her Instagram page to celebrate her father-in-law.

The actress praised the living legend whom she described as the lion of Africa with a heart of gold. She also prayed for him.

One of the photos of the celebrant Judy posted has him carrying her son, Star Dike.

Source: Legit.ng