A video of crossdresser James Brown singing his remixed version of 'Barbie Gir' has gone viral beyond the shores of Nigeria

This comes as an Oyinbo TikToker, identified as Jenny, shared the video, which she found hilarious, on her page

Many Nigerian TikTokers in Jenny's comment section denied knowing James Brown, while others claimed he was from Ghana

Popular crossdresser James Brown also known as Princess of Africow, has caused a stir with a video of him singing his version of the Barbie Girl song.

An Oyinbo TikToker, Jenny, who shared the video of James Brown singing on her page, couldn't help but express how shocked she was as she listened to him.

James Brown shocks white lady as he sings his version of Barbie Girl. Credit: @wf_jamesbrown @jenitakantic12345

Source: Instagram

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

James had posted the video of him singing on his Instagram page. His version amused netizens as his lyrics were quite different from the original.

Watch the video James Brown also shared on his page below:

Nigerians react to video of James Brown singing Barbie Girl

Legit.ng captured some of the hilarious reactions as some Nigerian TikTokers took to Jenny's comment section to deny James Brown while telling her he was Ghanaian.

See some of the funny comments below:

Ene:

"He’s Ghanaian."

FaVstar (Variant-199)⭐:

"Why una no hide James brown well, now oyibo don see am."

Hazelnut❣️:

"That's James kwame kwasi, a very popular ghanian tiktoker."

Oghene:

"His name is kwame from Ghana."

womanbeing:

"On behalf of Nigeria . We’ve never seen him in our lifes ."

user9680435229447:

"I was actually coming here to say he's a Ghanaian....una no dey disappoint."

user4919001788775:

"He is from Ghana that is how Ghana people behave, you can ask Nigerians."

Michyyyyy:

"Here in Nigeria we don’t know him ooo he’s from Egypt ."

SPICYTEE :

"This yeye boy don reach here ,pls help us manage him like that."

DAMNI0617:

"He just left yaba left hospital, they thought all is well with him.thank you for posting this,the Nigeria mad pickers would do something about it soon."

debie_cute:

"Pls help us to manage him like that we sef don tire for his matter."

James Brown attends Barbie premiere

The Lagos premiere of Barbie took place on Thursday evening of July 20, and several stars turned up.

One of which was James Brown, whose appearance on the pink carpet sparked reactions.

In a video posted by blogger, @ijeomadaisy, the content creator and crossdresser is seen in an interview dressed in a pink and purple ensemble.

Source: Legit.ng