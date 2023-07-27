Actress Linda Isifo has shared some cute pictures as she marks her 32nd birthday on Thursday, July 27

The pretty movie maker, in a lengthy message, expressed gratitude to God for her life and his endless love towards her

Popular celebrities like Hilda Baci, Ninalowo Bolanle, Adesua Etomi, among others, have since stormed the actress page to celebrate with her

It is a moment of celebration for Nollywood actress Linda Osifo as she clocked a new age on Thursday, July 27.

Linda, who turned 32 in 2023, couldn't help but express her gratitude to God for her life as she prays for peace of mind.

Linda Osifo expresses gratitude to God at 32. Credit: @lindaosifo

Source: Instagram

Sharing the cute pictures of her slaying in a white gown, the actress wrote:

"Happy Birthday to me. What more can I really ask from God? Greatness, favour, prosperity, blessings and more God has given me. My prayer is to truly become the woman that He created me to be. For this new age…all I pray for is peace of the mind and continuous faith. I thank God for my life, for my journey, my battles and the endless love around my life. Cheers to another new age!!! This is 32, my year of ‘divine peace’. ."

See her photos below:

Celebrities, fans pen birthday messages to Linda Osifo at 32

Legit.ng captured some of the messages penned to the actress, see them below:

bimboademoye:

"Happy birthday gorgeous ."

adesuaetomi:

"Happy birthday my darlingggg stunner❤️."

iyaboojofespris:

"Happy birthday, dear ."

chachaekefaani:

"Happy birthday beautiful ❤️."

iamnino_b:

"Baby sis ❤️❤️❤️ Happy birthday lilly ."

hildabaci:

"Happy birthday brown sugar ❤️."

mosesbliss:

"Happy Birthday Linda. May God Himself give you a special birthday gift in Jesus name. Amen God bless you."

