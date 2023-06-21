Nigerian Nollywood actress Georgina Onuoha has criticised her colleague Yul Edochie for his current behaviour with his second wife, Judy

The movie actor, whose incessant online antics have bagged him many trolls, posted a video of his second wife, Judy Austin, praising him

Georgina remarked that Yul was a broken guy, rejected by a good lady, which was why he always displayed signs of weakness and bruised manhood

Nollywood actress Georgina Onuoha has lambasted her colleague, Yul Edochie, for his advice to married women and unmarried ladies on how to make their men happy.

According to Legit.ng, the actor rushed to Facebook on Tuesday, June 20, to upload a video of his second wife, Judy Austin, showering praise on him after a series of online fights.

Georgina Onuoha attacks Yul Edochie over his numerous social media antics with Judy

Source: Instagram

In the video, Judy said, "Your excellency, the man after God’s heart," and Yul smiled.

Posting the video, the thespian captioned it, "To all women, married or in a relationship, this is how to hype your man."

However, Georgina, who appeared irked by the footage, criticised Yul, calling him a damaged man who is acting stupidly and like trash on Earth.

Yul, she claimed, is a wounded guy who is self-harmed and is now seeking vengeance and publicity from a terrible witch.

She wrote: "When you see a broken man, rejected by a woman, he calls and begs every day displaying this level of stupidity and acting as the scum of the earth, it’s a sign of weakness, pain and fragile masculinity that is injured.

"All you are seeing is a wounded man, who self-harmed and is now grasping for revenge and hype from a wretched wench.

"Rejection by a good woman sure does hurt. See how low he sank"

See her post below

Internet users react to Gerogina’s observation

Most netizens agreed with Georgina's points against Yul and Judy. See their comments below:

churchill_777:

"Is this really YUL? I mean Yul Edochie that his voice turns everyone on? How has the mighty fallen."

dunma_:

"He can only do pepper them until there’s nothing to pepper with ."

chioma_smile:

"You can tell this whole display of pleasant times with Judy is a charade."

sandra_mimi34:

This Georgina get mouth shaaaa chaiiii . But spitting points."

kelvin_evergreen1:

"The funny part is that Georgina's husband ran away from their relationship due to her bad behaviour. Ask Steve marvel if I lied."

healthcare_with_nnenna:

"Fact . The pain is written all over him . Even though he tries so much to hide it but Nwoke adigo entangled to what he doesn’t know."

Source: Legit.ng