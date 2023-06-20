A video of veteran actor Dele Odule participating in the trending bottle flip challenge has gone viral online

Dele Odule was spotted with Oga Bello was spotted with a crew member as they played the trending game

However, after failing to get the bottle to land on its surface, Dele Odule was seen chanting some incantations

Veteran Yoruba actor, Dele Odule has stirred funny reactions over a trending video of him participating in a Bottle flip challenge.

In the short clip from a movie set location, Dele Odule, spotted with Adebayo Salami, popularly known as Oga Bello, was seen with a crew member as they engaged in a bottle flip challenge.

Actor Dele Odule and a crew member engage in a bottle flip challenge. Credit: @deleodule

After several failed attempts to get the plastic bottle to land on its surface, the actor was heard chanting some incantations to help him out, but he still failed.

Towards the end of the clip, the crew member, who played against Dele Odule, successfully flipped the bottle on his third trial.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to video of Dele Odule and a crew member engaging in a bottle flip challenge

See some of the reactions below:

jasonjeffrey2:

"you will know he's from ijebu, they like money, he said they should bet with money."

Ogbeni:

"he's always an happy man na stress dey him face."

adelekeibraheem60:

"baba won play gamble."

Beewhy001:

"All work and no play makes jack a dull boy I love to see these men play with the younger ones it makes them open up to them for learning."

Séyçäsh Oludonethis:

"All These Elder Actor No Won Gree Old Again ."

olufinest:

"see this old man ooo."

gbogbolomo:

"its better done on a smooth surface?"

Shaties space:

"Life is fun.....All this thgs keeps one moving against all odds."

Dele Odule attains legendary status

Dele Odule has paid his dues in the industry, with his career dating far back as 35 years ago.

The actor, who celebrated 61 in 2022, took fans and colleagues down memory lane with a throwback photo before he got his big break as a movie star.

The photo was taken in 1988 with a young Odule, a theatre man to the core, smiling heartily.

