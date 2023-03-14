Actress Destiny Etiko and crossdresser James Brown have been having a good time together since they started working on a movie project

A recent video making the rounds online captured the moment Etiko spotted the effeminate celebrity sharing a tight hug with a plus-sized lady

Etiko hilariously queried Brown, and social media users had hilarious reactions to the viral video

Nollywood actress Destiny Etiko seems to have found a new friend in controversial crossdresser, James Brown.

The actress took to social media with yet another video showing the effeminate celebrity up to mischief on a movie project they are both working on.

Destiny Etiko spotted James Brown hugging an endowed woman. Photo: @destinyetikoofficial

Apparently, Etiko caught Brown getting extra cozy with another massively-endowed friend of the curvy actress.

Brown shared a tight embrace with the lady, who was more than welcoming, and Etiko couldn’t help but tease the crossdresser.

Watch the hilarious video as sighted online below:

Social media users react

dannifat beauty salon said:

"James brown life so simple, sisto etiko I can't just love you less. always free with old nd young."

Pretty Zazi said:

"Who else heard when he said aunty destiny we’re outside."

user83138853066837 said:

"I swear no matter what I still love you my dramadoll and I will love to be like you some day."

iyaoba said:

"In this clip sha,the lady seem to be enjoying the hold more than James. she was ready to cuddle with all that tap on his back here and there."

AllenOG said:

"He lye down in the green pasture ."

Bhad_merrit❤️ said:

"Dis boy get big problem ooo abi him nor understand himself againour queen."

car496667 said:

"This boy day enjoy ooo."

