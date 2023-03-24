Upcoming actress Ifedi Sharon recently marked her birthday, and it was celebrated in a way she never expected

Sharon shared the lovely moment her big sister and others threw a surprise celebration for her at a movie location

The fun video has stirred reactions from many of the actress’ colleagues, and fans, as many celebrated with her

Actress Ifedi Sharon marked her birthday on Thursday, March 23 and it was an emotional one for her as it came with a surprise celebration.

Sharon took to her Instagram page to share a lovely video showing the beautiful gifts she received courtesy of her ‘big sister’ Favour Adi and others.

Ifedi Sharon receives cake, money cake, other gifts. Credit: @ifedisharon @favour.adi

Source: Instagram

In the video, Sharon, who was at a movie location, was overwhelmed after some group of people arrived with a cake, money cake, a handbag, among others, while a saxophonist performed in the background.

The actress who was surprised at the show of love, revealed it was her first birthday surprise.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

She wrote in her caption:

“First birthday surprise.. thank you big sister @favour.adi for this wonderful surprise and @confusiontwins for the planning and everything God bless you all.”

Watch the video below:

Fans react to Ifedi Sharon’s surprise birthday celebration

Legit.ng captured some of the messages as many celebrated the actress, see some of the comments below:

angel.unigwe:

"So beautiful to watch Happy birthday Sharon."

mercykenneth_:

"Aww happiest birthday ❤️."

hassy_wears_:

"On set dis girl is amazing more life dear."

ugochiogbogu:

"Wish am u ooo ,, tomorrow is mine, no body on Earth to suprise me , happy birthday dear,may God bless your new age Amen ."

yall_meet_baby:

"Happy birthday my fav love you so much."

marli_rd29:

"Thank you all for surprising my Mamiwater friend @ifedisharon."

Ifedi Sharon plays with a live snake

Ifedi Sharon in a previous report via Legit.ng dared to do what many wouldn’t try, as she shared a video of her holding a live snake.

In the video, which went viral on social media, the movie star held the snake in an uncanny act of bravery as she placed it around her neck.

Sharon was seen communicating with the snake in a strange language before she delivered it to a man who appeared to be the snake's owner.

Source: Legit.ng