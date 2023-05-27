Nigerian celebrities have joined the rest of the world to mark this year's Children's Day celebration

The likes of Tonto Dikeh, Mercy Johnson, Adeniyi Johnson, Biola Adebayo, among others, took to their page to sweetly celebrate their kids

Mercy Johnson, in a message to her kids, described them as her besties, while Tonto Dikeh gushed about her son

As Nigeria joins the world to mark this year's Children's Day celebration, popular Nigerian celebrities have stormed social media to sweetly gushed about their kids.

The likes of Mercy Johnson, Tonto Dikeh, Osas Ighodaro, Adeniyi Johnson, among others, shared heartwarming pictures of their kids and penned sweet messages to them.

Mercy Johnson says her kids are her besties. Credit: @mercyjohnsonokojie @tontolet @adeniyijohnson @officialosas

Source: Instagram

Mercy Johnson, in a caption of the picture she shared, wrote:

“Happy Children’s Day to my besties. Mummy loves you so much and you are all that matters."

See her post below:

Actor Adeniyi Jonhson shared a cute picture of him and his family

Tonto Dikeh gushed about her son

See actress Osas Ighodaro's message below:

Actress Biola Adebayo shares cute pics of her baby

Fans gush about Mercy Johnson and her kids

Legit.ng captured some of the messages that trailed the actress' post, see them below:

ucheelendu:

"Happy children's day my angels ❤."

prittylittlepackages:

"Awwwwwwww nothing will ever be missing oh. You will never bury any of your kids. Same as all of us too. Amen."

sainttracys:

"They will always be complete in Jesus Name Amen."

fm_mavis:

"Forever they remain complete in Jesus mighty name ...So shall it be for mine too."

zenabless:

"U dey count them to make sure they complete you’re very funny. Happy Children’s day to the Okojie kids."

alasoketanzania:

"She said she counts them happy children’s day blessed of God ."

nessabon1230:

"Mercy God's blessings ❤️❤️❤️❤️you have Adorable and Beautiful Children ❤️ ."

Mercy Johnson celebrates Mother's Day

Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson Okojie, took to social media to celebrate Mother's Day on Sunday, May 14.

In the video, she is seen prepping her kids separately for a shoot. The final montage sees her with all four kids standing together as they pose for a photoshoot.

Reacting, a fan wrote:

"As for this woman. Hmmmm. I don't know the battles you might be fighting, but you make family so beautiful . May God continue to bless your home."

Source: Legit.ng