Popular Instagram baddie and Nigerian lawyer Ifunaya has cleared the air on her private photos that leaked on social media

The barrister, in an interview, said it was not her doing, and she saw it the same way others found it online

While admitting to being wild, the young lady rubbished insinuations that she did it to seek popularity

Controversial Nigerian lawyer Ifunanya Excel Grant has finally reacted to her private photos that made rounds some time ago on the internet.

Ifunaya said people think that she would go to that extent to seek popularity because she behaves wild.

Ifunaya said life must go on. Photo Credit: @real_ifunaya

Source: Twitter

In an interview with Yangi Media, the young lady, however, revealed that the leaked photo was not her fault.

She added that she would have had it taken off the internet if she had her way and said there was nothing she could do about it.

Her words:

"Contrary to popular opinion, because people feel like the way I'm wild I'd go to the length of leaking my nu.des maybe for popularity or anything, but that's not what happened honestly.

"If I have my way, I wouldn't even want that to happen but that's how I saw it. There is nothing I can do."

Ifunaya then clarified that it was a single photo that leaked, adding that she was not ashamed and felt the picture looked se.xy.

Watch the video below:

Reactions on social media

@Sesughx said:

"She’s more attractive when she’s mute."

@_Sirjay7 said:

"There’s absolutely no need for this interview. Let it die in the past but no you no gree. Now people who haven’t seen the said picture will go hunting for it."

@iamAbiolla said:

"Y’all giving people who shouldn’t be relevant cheap relevance in this space, and it’s appalling."

@lankykohler said:

"A journalist that doesn't know how to ask questions or when to be serious. Is that one a journalist??"

@DandyNaija said:

"I hate interviewers who don't know how to ask questions. See you gawking over her when you're supposed to as serious questions to make the show engaging."

Source: Legit.ng