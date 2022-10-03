Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has sparked reactions online with a video he shared on his Instagram page as he celebrates his parent's 53rd wedding anniversary

The movie star was seen in the video hailing his father, calling him the Ogadagidi I of Igboland and the Lion of Africa

Yul was seen sitting behind his father along with his 3 other brothers while the church mass in honour of the anniversary was on

Popular Nollywood actor Yul Edochie recently stirred reactions online with a video he shared on his social media page of himself and his father, the legendary Pete Edochie, exchanging handshakes.

Yul had captioned the post in felicitation of his father and mother's 53rd wedding anniversary as a celebration of life.

Fans react to the video of Yul Edochie and his father, Pete, exchanging greetings in church during the 53rd wedding anniversary of his parents. Photo credit:@yuledochie/@peteedochie

In the post, Yul praised the almighty God for the life he gave his parents while saying he loves his parents deeply.

See Yul Edochie's post below:

See some of the reactions Yul Edochie's sparked online:

@adakarl1:

"Happy anniversary & healthy life to our parents. Daddy the great; Mummy the virtuous one."

@rechaelokonkwo:

"Long live ogadagidi and his beautiful wife."

@emekaemerald:

"Una papa get levels no be mouth."

@ceyejay:

"And you couldn't emulate this beautiful example of your parents. Na wa oo."

@callme_clarasimdi:

"You came late to church and you are distracting people. Shouting during concentration. If na my church na outside you for find yourself."

@princessgrace2324:

"If your Dad did what you have done, this day probably wouldn’t have happened. Blessings to your parents. May they live long to celebrate many more anniversaries."

"I was a stubborn child but 2 great people ensured I became successful": Yul Edochie celebrates his parents

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting when the son of a legendary actor and a thespian, Yul Edochie, spoke about his parent's impact on his life and how much they mean to him.

Yul, the last son of famous Nollywood living legend Pete Edochie, had said the joy he feels whenever he spends time with his parents and gets to speak with them is unbridled.

The actor also went on to credit his parents for being the ones responsible for him turning out to be a success.

