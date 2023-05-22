A video of a little girl who made her mother feel loved and young has gone viral on Facebook

In the video, the mother was happy when her little child put food on her mouth as well as when the daughter asked her to rest on her lap to take a rest

The entire clip showed the adorable family on a trip, traveling on airplane, visiting restaurants and having quality time together as a family with the father probably behind the camera

A heartwarming video of a little girl who made her mother's day went viral.

The video, which was posted on Facebook, captured the sweet moments between the mother and daughter during their trip.

Little girl and mother's sweet moments. Photo credit: Laylah Laylah Source: Facebook

Sweet gestures

In the video, the mother appeared delighted when her little child put food on her mouth as well as when the daughter asked her to rest on her lap.

The video has received over thousands of views, likes and comments from netizens who were touched by the bond between the mother and daughter.

Many praised the little girl for being caring and thoughtful, while others admired the mother for raising such a lovely child.

The video is a perfect example of how children can brighten up their parents’ lives with their innocence and love.

It also shows how important it is to spend quality time with family and enjoy every moment together, a reminder that no matter how old we get, we can always feel young and loved by our children.

Watch the video here

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Hamza Yusuf Alhaji reacted:

"Very impressive! Just that Hajiya have no time to respond to us who appreciates everything about you, humanities, advices and caring postings."

Kamalu Yusuf said:

"May Allah protect you and your family. So good to see."

Bash Lambadaya wrote:

"May Allah add more Baraka in you and your family's life. Lovely child."

Source: Legit.ng