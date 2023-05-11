Actress Moyo Lawal has shared sweet videos showing how she and her siblings organised a surprise birthday party for their dad

A video from the party showed the moment Moyo made money rain on her dad as she danced with him

Many of the actress' colleagues and fans have applauded her for giving her dad an unforgettable birthday experience

Nollywood actress Moyo Lawal stunned her dad by organising a memorable 70th birthday party for him.

Despite her dad insisting he doesn't want a party, Moyo and her siblings surprised him with one.

The actress took to her Instagram page to share videos from the event as one of the clips showed her making money rain on her dad.

In another clip, Moyo was seen dancing with her dad as she shared childhood memories of dancing with him as he prepared for work.

She also wrote in her caption:

“So my dad insisted that no party … so we brought a little last minute surprise lunch to him … …. …. ….. …. Swipe swipe … I honestly don’t think anything beats making family happy."

Watch the videos below:

Celebrities, fans gush about videos from Moyo Lawal's dad's birthday party

Legit.ng captured some of the comments; see them below:

officiallolo1:

"God bless you all for celebrating him ….. he would live long in health and wealth."

akin_olaiya:

"Happy birthday sir ❤️❤️❤️."

realtalkwithkike:

"I can sight anuty mi tawa and her daughter.... .many more years in sparkling health I wish him. Welldone!"

mosun_abatan:

"Aww, you look so much like him. Happy birthday Sir, more blessings."

rosescreamycakesnbakery:

"Happy birthday to my former Director at the Ministry. God’s continuous grace and blessings upon you sir. Welldone and God bless you Moyo for putting a smile on his face Cheers."

midah_collectibles:

"Daddy is such a happy soul. Agba yin atunbo dale sir."

