Nollywood actress Moyo Lawal has sparked reactions online with some images she shared on her page during a recent air trip

In the images shared, the Yoruba movie star revealed that she was the only passenger in the business class lounge of her recent flight from Lagos to Abuja

However, the snaps of the Moyo Lawal catching cruise have stirred some adverse reactions as netizens slammed the actress for being vacuous

Curvy Nollywood actress Moyo Lawal recently got brutally dragged online over some images she shared on her social media page.

The actress who had revealed that she recently flew as the only passenger in the business class session of a flight from Lagos to Abuja has stirred the opposite reaction she intended to with her post.

Reactions trail Nollywood actress Moyo Lawal flaunting her huge assets while onboard an aircraft in the air. Photo credit: @moyolawalofficial

In the images and videos shared on her page, Moyo Lawal was seen crawling around the plane, flaunting her massive backside to the camera and even placing her on the plane's cabin deck.

All of these actions have stirred a series of adverse reactions from fans as they slammed the actress for being vacuous in a desperate attempt to stay relevant.

See the photos, and video Moyo Lawal shared online of her flight from Lagos that sparked reactions:

See how netizens reacted to Moyo Lawal's nonchalance onboard a recent flight

@brodashaggi:

"Sha no cause turbulence."

@empressnjamah:

"MOYO see me in my office."

@maryremmynjoku:

"Moyo o! Let our Pilot focus na."

@peace.greg:

"Just dea sell your market."

@yemibeauty1:

"Idi oshi go marry Abi village people Dey disturb you ni."

@chinnysartistry:

"How was d pilot able to fly, u just went to cause problems."

@eniolajameshassan:

"Olosho of our Era."

