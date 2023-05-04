Actress Genevieve Nnaji has stirred excitement as she recently made a return to social media to mark her birthday

The beautiful actress took to her social media timelines to share a new picture and a video of her cutting a birthday cake

Genevieve's latest action has left many of her colleagues as well as fans and wellwishers gushing her

After being away from social media for an extended period, veteran Nollywood actress Genevieve Nnaji sweetly returned online to mark her birthday.

Genevieve, who clocked a new age on May 3, took to her official Instagram and Twitter accounts to share a new picture of herself.

Genevieve Nnaji clocks a new age. Credit: @genevievennaji

Source: Instagram

See her tweet on Twitter below:

She also shared a video of her cutting a birthday cake on her Instastory as she celebrated with family and friends.

Watch the video below:

Fans celebrate Genevieve Nnaji

Legit.ng captured some of the messages as many sweetly celebrated the talented actress. See their comments below:

s_jay4735:

"This lady n Tiwa sha...Vampires."

oshioborg:

"She don pass the age truth be told."

ijay_apparels_collections:

"She’s so beautiful and ageless."

ronkeabosede_:

"Happy Birthday @genevievennaji … May God Protect and Bless you always ."

LawrenceOkoroPG:

"I admired Genevieve as a child, I'm still admiring Genevieve as a grown man."

Obiora_Marie:

"Happy birthday, nwayi oma and my gorgeous crush God bless you and keep you till we meet ."

Literallyrae_:

"Happy birthday queen, we miss you❤️."

mijagun:

" ! , , ."

splendidsylvia1:

"Why do u like ghosting us queen."

OBASUYITHEOBAS:

"Happy birthday to you my Genny. The world most beautiful and ageless creature. May the good God continue to bless you, guide you and grant you many more years of fruitfulness, joy, happiness, celebration of fulfillment in all facet of your life. Amen."

Birthdaysng:

"Gift of praise and of thanksgiving will never end in your life. Happy wonderful Birthday."

Genevieve Nnaji makes first public appearance after going AWOL for months

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported how Genevieve Nnaji made a return to public life after going AWOL for months, leaving her social media pages unattended and giving her teeming fans and followers a few reasons for concern.

The superstar TV goddess however finally made a return, and she does so to a loud ovation. Genevieve was sighted at an event in Abidjan, Cote D'Ivoire, where she gave a speech about the movie industry's importance to Africa's overall development.

Reacting, someone said:

""Can Nigerians finally give her a break? Cos obviously popular people cannot take a break from the world. Can they rest now."

