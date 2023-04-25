Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate Doyin Davies recently shared her thoughts about arts and fashion and why both are synonymous

During an interview with Legit.ng Doyin addressed a particular comment she made while on Nedu's podcast, the 'Honest Bunch' and she reiterated her view about ladies that go on BBNaija

The former housemate noted that her comment was misconstrued when she said customers fit turn husband

Reality TV star and vlogger Doyin Davies maintains her stance about some comments she made on Nedu's podcast, the 'Honest Bunch', some months ago.

However, she quickly noted that her statement on the show was misconstrued as she shed more light on what she meant to say.

Former BBNaija star Doyin recently spoke with Legit.ng about some controversial comments she made on Nedu's podcast a while back.

Doyin, during a short conversation with Legit.ng's Nosa Oke-Hortons revealed her love for fashion and her desire to transgress into some form of art.

While she spoke about her plans, she was open to discussing her previous comments that drew a lot of attention when she alleged that many Lekki Boys were fake and lived above their means.

"I stand by my statement about Lekki Boys being fake," Doyin said

"Oh well, I stand by that one. The fact is most boys that stay on the Island are fake. They don't have what they really portray to be. I might exempt some of my colleagues, but I don't know all of them well enough to tell if they're fake or not. But yes, we do have some fake people on the Island. There are actually more than the real people. There are a lot."

Then Doyin talked about her statement about BBNaija ladies that go on the show to look for customers. She noted that her comment, 'Customer fit turn husband', was misconstrued.

Doyin said:

"I didn't say BBNaija girls go on the show to look for customers; I said we all go there to sell ourselves. A man who has been watching you and is attracted to you approaches you when you leave the house; in his mind, he might think he just wants to sleep with you. But the truth is not all pre-meditated actions turn out that way."

She continued saying:

"People go on the show to market themselves, be it their talent, fashion, style, whatever it might be you want to project to the world, and how you translate it matters."

"I love fashion" - Doyin shares her dreams

The BBNaija star also talked about her dreams of fashion and why she believes it is more of an art and a means of expression

"I love fashion; I see it as an art and way of expressing oneself. It is a lifestyle, how I express myself and live my life what I live for. And soon enough, I intend to start my fashion brand."

