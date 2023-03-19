Popular actor Adeniyi Johnson has sweetly celebrated his wife Seyi Edun as she marks her first Mother’s Day this year

Adeniyi, who shared cute pictures of his wife and their kids, hinted they were always hoping she would celebrate it in the past

Seyi, on her part, expressed excitement about celebrating her first Mother’s Day as she made a special wish

Nollywood actor Adeniyi Johnson and his wife Seyi Edun have joined this year’s Mother’s Day celebration on social media.

Adeniyi, who was happy for his wife, gushed about her as she celebrated her first mother’s day.

Seyi Edun says being a mother is a blessing. Credit: @adeniyijohnson

Source: Instagram

He revealed how he and his wife prayed every year for her to participate in the Mother’s Day celebration.

Adeniyi thanked God for changing their story and blessing them with twins.

He wrote:

“Happy Mother’s Day my beautiful wife and mother… before it used to be “by this time next year” but now it is “Mummy AYOMIKUN AYOMIPOSI”. All Glory to God.”

See his post below:

Seyi Edun, on her part, expressed excitement to be a mother as she marked her first Mother’s Day.

See her post below:

Source: Legit.ng