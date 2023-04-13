Rapper Zlatan Ibile was among the celebrity appearances in Jade Osiberu’s new movie, Gangs of Lagos

A Twitter fan who watched the Amazon Prime production recently took to her page with a comment on the rapper’s difficulty producing the ‘r’ letter

Zlatan, however, came across the tweet and placed the lady in the hands of God as other netizens laughed over the exchange

Nigerian rapper Zlatan Ibile is among those receiving scores of accolades from impressed movie lovers following his performance in Jade Osibereu’s Gangs of Lagos.

However, one Twitter lady who watched the Amazon Prime production couldn’t help but take a swipe at Zlatan’s speech production.

Twitter lady trolls Zlatan. Photo: @primevideonaija

Apparently, the lady noticed that the Lagos Anthem hitmaker has difficulties producing the ‘r’ sound and this was evident in s pronunciations in the film.

See her tweet below:

Upon sighting the post, Zlatan didn’t hesitate to place the lady in the hands of God. He, however, accompanied his words with an acronym suggesting that he is not taking offence to her words.

See their exchange below:

Social media users react

@OfficialAhmedJr said:

"Even if he wan try hide am, that gun no be toy ."

@whoistitanium

"Love that you’re also catching this cruise eje ❤️."

@snooprichie

"Agba chef cooking vawulence ."

@AkinosunOlamide

"Lol.. walahi olorogun and Kazeem nearly make me hate Zlatan in that movie."

@Vandellah1

" thought I was the only one that noticed."

@ArrabBucknor

"Bro you did a great job in gang of Lagos no cap nwanne."

Indigenes threaten legal action over portrayal of Eyo masquerade in Gangs of Lagos

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a cultural group Isale Eko Descendants Union (IDU), reacted to the newly released movie Gangs of Lagos.

In a petition released by the group, it expressed displeasure at the way the sacred Eyo masquerade was portrayed in the movie.

The group also petitioned the NFVCB and threatened legal actions, which has since stirred reactions on social media.

"The killing, political thuggery, illegal extortion and all...una no see am for the movie na only Eyo una see abi...werey niyin…if they do part 2 sef we go still download and watch," a Twitter user wrote.

Source: Legit.ng