Actor Yul Edochie’s older brother, Linc, has penned an appreciation message to those who stood with the family following Kambilichukwu’s sudden demise

Linc, in a video, spoke about how the last few days have been traumatizing for the family, as he stressed that they would emerge stronger

The actor’s latest update further saw netizens as well as celebrities penning comforting messages to the Edochies

Nigerian actor Linc Edochie, an older brother to Yul, recently took to social media to share a video of how the family was coping as they continue to mourn his nephew Kambilichukwu.

Kambilichukwu, who is Yul and May’s first son and second child passed on two months after his 16th birthday.

While Yul and May have stayed away from social media, Linc, in a recent video he shared via his Instagram page, said Kambili’s sudden demise has been a traumatizing one for the family.

Linc Edochie appreciates fans following Kambili's death. Credit: @lincedochie @yuledochie @mayyuledochie

Linc, however, said they have reasons to be grateful to God, as he appreciated fans for their comforting messages.

He said:

“The last couple of days have been completely traumatizing, I’m not gonna lie… But the bible says in all things give thanks to God. I know we are gonna emerge stronger from this and I also know that evil has an expiry date.”

Watch the video below:

Yul has since reported his son's death to the police, who have commenced an investigation.

Celebrities, fans react to Linc Edochie’s video

See some of the reactions below:

faithful_faith0:

"Evil indeed has an expiry date Please take care of Queen May, It’s well . My condolences

monalisacode:

"It is well indeed .. been speechless."

uchennannanna:

"Amen and remain blessed ."

chidiebereagate:

"Indeed! Evil has an expiry date... Nothing is hidden under the sun and the wicked shall never go unpunished... May God console your Family especially Queen May at this trial time ."

doublepanda_:

"Glad you’re well brother, keep staying positive, my prayers are with you."

Peter Edochie reacts to grandson's demise

Pete Edochie in a report via Legit.ng confirmed the news of the sudden death of his grandson, Kambilichuwku.

In a media chat, the veteran explained in detail what happened to his grandson and how he has been bereaved.

According to Vanguard, Edochie revealed that his son, Yul, had called him on March 29 to inform him that Kambilichukwu had fallen while playing football with his classmates and had started having seizures.

