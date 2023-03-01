Popular Nollywood actor, Bolanle Olasunkanmi, has clocked a new age in style to the joy of many fans

The movie star turned 42 on March 1, 2023, and he shared a nice photo of himself on social media to celebrate

A number of netizens took to debating about the actor’s age over his very young appearance

Popular Nigerian actor, Bolanle Olasunkanmi, has once again caused a buzz on social media over his birthday celebration.

The movie star clocked the new age of 42 on March 1, 2023, and he took to his official Instagram page to share the good news.

Fans react as actor Bolanle Olasunkanmi celebrates 42nd birthday. Photos: @sunkanmi_omobolanle

Source: Instagram

Sunkanmi shared a lovely photo of himself on his big day and accompanied it with a caption where he revealed age and also acknowledged the confusion some of his fans over his real age.

He wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“This is 42 oh sorry 27

Thank you God Thank you wifey @glitzadore

Nothing but joy all the days of my life ni ase EDUMARE Happy birthday to me ”

See his post below:

Fans confused about actor Bolanle Olasunkanmi’s age as he clocks 42

Just like on his previous birthdays, many fans were confused about the actor’s age mostly because of his youthful appearance. Read some of their reactions to his birthday post below:

Expat___________________x:

“For real 42 @sunkanmi_omobolanle this one way you lyk 20plus.”

juliusrebeccaolamide:

“Make I hear say this bros no be Vampire you are 18yrs nobody can tell me otherwise .”

fifivibez_:

“Who dash you 42? Happy 18th birthday .”

oluwalofiayofunmi:

“Vampire that does not suc*k blood ❤️… Happy birth anniversary.”

asiwajulerry:

“Happy birthday egbon wa vampire. Aging like a fine wine ❤️.”

abuja_big_baby:

“I’m sure I’m not the only one that have checked his page like 42 times to confirm his age.”

kaybs_wignature:

“Seriously??? He is 42yrs? Wow. I never thought he was. Happy birthday to him.”

its_slimb:

“This egbon don old o happy birthday to him .”

Mide Martins, others storm Adeniyi Johnson, Seyi Edun's home as they welcome twins

The news of Nollywood celebrity couple, Adeniyi Johnson and Seyi Edun, welcoming twins after seven years of childlessness has been met with fanfare.

After the great news of the birth of their twins started to make the rounds, some Nigerian celebrities stormed the home of the couple to join them in celebration.

Nollywood actress, Mide Martins and her husband, Afeez Owo, took to social media to share videos of them with Johnson in his home as they celebrated the birth of the newborn twins.

Source: Legit.ng