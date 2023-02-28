“Our Election Baby”: Comedian Ajebo and Wife Welcome 3rd Child, Congratulations Pour In From Fans
- Popular Nigerian comedian, Ajebo, is now a third-time dad, to the joy of his many fans
- Taking to social media, the funny man announced that he and his wife, Uche Erem, have welcomed their third daughter together
- A number of netizens trooped to Ajebo’s page to congratulate him, as some of them noted that she was an election baby
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Popular Nigerian comedian, Ajebo and his wife have welcomed a newborn baby.
The funny man took to his official Instagram page on February 27, 2023, to announce the good news.
Ajebo shared a photo compilation of the sweet moments of him with his wife and their newborn baby at the hospital.
According to the comedian, they welcomed their third daughter together, and he is a proud girl dad. He also appreciated his wife's strength and thanked God for their gift.
“It’s about to be a carnival”: Regina Daniels’ husband Ned Nwoko wins election, she celebrates in video
PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!
Not stopping there, Ajebo revealed his newborn daughter’s name to be Naetochukwu Erem.
He wrote:
“Thank You Jesus.. Thanks to my superwoman @uche_erem Our 3rd daughter Naetochukwu Erem is here.
"Who knows where I can buy 4 rottweilers and 2 pump action rifles? I go need am.. #Girldad #mygirlsandi ❤❤❤”
See the heartwarming post below:
Nigerians celebrate as comedian Ajebo welcomes daughter, call her election baby
A number of netizens took to the comedian’s page to congratulate him on the newest addition to his family. Read some of their comments below:
ucheysmiles:
“Congrats! Tegwolo is on the way to dance to this.”
posho__tilly:
“Awww congratulations bro ❤️❤️❤️.”
abiodun_olopade_official:
“Congratulations bro❤️❤️ grace upon grace will be your experience in Jesus name .”
samuel_igbinoba1:
“Congrats boss welcome our election baby ❤️.”
commonsensesis:
“Omgggg another Ajebo babyyyy!! Congratulations .”
“Absent but still touching lives”: Davido buys car for logistics manager Yemight, fans react to viral video
deedeedfinest:
“She is indeed a superwoman. 3girls just like that. Congratulations to you both. God bless them real good❤️.”
james_bobbyy:
“Congratulations But you for no born for this time The baby suppose chill small. Everywhere dey hot like this…”
Nice one.
Actor Adeniyi Johnson and wife welcome child after 7 years of childlessness
Congratulations are in order for popular Nollywood couple Adeniyi Johnson and Seyi Edun, aka Shai, as they become first-time parents.
Johnson took to his Instagram page with a photo showing off the tiny hands of not one but two babies, a boy and a girl.
The couple now has a set of twins after waiting and hoping on God for seven years. In his caption, Johnson gave all glory to God as he revealed that the children came as a birthday gift to him from God.
Source: Legit.ng