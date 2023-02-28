Popular Nigerian comedian, Ajebo, is now a third-time dad, to the joy of his many fans

Taking to social media, the funny man announced that he and his wife, Uche Erem, have welcomed their third daughter together

A number of netizens trooped to Ajebo’s page to congratulate him, as some of them noted that she was an election baby

Popular Nigerian comedian, Ajebo and his wife have welcomed a newborn baby.

The funny man took to his official Instagram page on February 27, 2023, to announce the good news.

Ajebo shared a photo compilation of the sweet moments of him with his wife and their newborn baby at the hospital.

Comedian Ajebo and his wife have welcomed another child. Photos: @ajebocomedian

According to the comedian, they welcomed their third daughter together, and he is a proud girl dad. He also appreciated his wife's strength and thanked God for their gift.

Not stopping there, Ajebo revealed his newborn daughter’s name to be Naetochukwu Erem.

He wrote:

“Thank You Jesus.. Thanks to my superwoman @uche_erem Our 3rd daughter Naetochukwu Erem is here.

"Who knows where I can buy 4 rottweilers and 2 pump action rifles? I go need am.. #Girldad #mygirlsandi ❤❤❤”

See the heartwarming post below:

Nigerians celebrate as comedian Ajebo welcomes daughter, call her election baby

A number of netizens took to the comedian’s page to congratulate him on the newest addition to his family. Read some of their comments below:

ucheysmiles:

“Congrats! Tegwolo is on the way to dance to this.”

posho__tilly:

“Awww congratulations bro ❤️❤️❤️.”

abiodun_olopade_official:

“Congratulations bro❤️❤️ grace upon grace will be your experience in Jesus name .”

samuel_igbinoba1:

“Congrats boss welcome our election baby ❤️.”

commonsensesis:

“Omgggg another Ajebo babyyyy!! Congratulations .”

deedeedfinest:

“She is indeed a superwoman. 3girls just like that. Congratulations to you both. God bless them real good❤️.”

james_bobbyy:

“Congratulations But you for no born for this time The baby suppose chill small. Everywhere dey hot like this…”

