Nigerians would be heading to the polls to vote for the next president to lead the country in a matter of days

Legit.ng created a poll where fans were asked to pick their favourite female celebrity who they would want as first lady if their husbands were presidential candidates

Nollywood actresses Regina Daniels, Toyin Abraham, Mercy Johnson and Mercy Aigbe were names of the female celebrities on the poll

As Nigerians prepare to vote for the country's next president on Saturday, February 25, Legit.ng organised a poll on female celebrities fans would want as first lady if their husbands contested in the forthcoming elections.

Nollywood stars; Regina Daniels, who is married to businessman Ned Nwoko, Toyin Abraham, married to Kola Ajeyemi, Mercy Johnson, married to Prince Okojie and Mercy Aigbe, Kazim Adeoti's wife, were selected for the poll.

Fans pick Mercy Aigbe as the least preferred first lady. Credit: @regina.daniels @mercyjohnsonokojie @toyin_abraham @realmercyaigbe

Source: Instagram

How fans voted

A total of 899 fans participated in the poll in which 57.8% picked Mercy Johnson as the first lady they would love to have. Toyin Abraham came second with 20% of the votes while Regina Daniels had 18.7%. Mercy Aigbe had the lowest vote with only 8.1% picking her.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

See the poll below:

Fans react to poll

Some were however of the opinion that none of them was fit for the role. Legit.ng captured some of the reactions; see them below:

philaduna:

"Unfortunately, none of them."

ogadinmao:

"Presidency no be Nollywood."

charley1010:

"Is like you people don't understand the mood the country's in. Continue dey play."

paulelem7:

"Regina Daniel husband na ancient man Mercy Johnson, she herself is a problem, someone that get mind to support àgbàdo cos of money Mercy Aigbe husband can be cool to go with or Toyin Abraham.

Mercy Johnson's hubby praises her for supporting APC

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Mercy Johnson's husband, Prince Odi Okojie, thanked her for her unwavering support for his political ambition.

This comes after the actress got dragged on social media for attending the All Progressives Congress (APC) women's southwest rally.

Prince Okojie noted that his wife, who is his best friend, has always stood with him.

Source: Legit.ng