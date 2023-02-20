Nollywood actress Uche Ogbodo disclosed that she met her husband, Bobby Maris, for the first time in 2011

Recounting interesting details about their meeting, she said this was way before she made the biggest mistake of her life in 2013

The actress, however, added that he came back into her life in 2018 and has helped heal all her scars

Nigerian actress Uche Ogbodo in a recent statement shared the story behind how she met her husband, Bobby Marris.

Uche revealed they first met in 2011, as she stressed that she left him to make the ‘biggest mistake of her life’ in 2013.

However, years later, Bobby returned to her life, and the rest has been history.

In her words:

“Our Story , Me and My Soulmate @bobbymaris , ….who would believe that I met my husband first in 2011 , way before I made the biggest mistake of my life that almost destroyed me in 2013 , he came back to me in 2018 and has Healed all my Scars since then ♥️♥️♥️. You will know when it’s God . You will ! Never give up."

Netizens react to Uche Ogbodo’s post

chioma81132021:

"2011 which means he's still a toddler then."

ekeochanoran:

"No be after now u tell u pay ur bride price."

otum_nora:

"Same thing as passing through now..this video is just so emotional and forgiving him now."

theboss_joy:

"He was a teenager then."

dira___hub_:

"So wait the man is not allowed to be tired I was waiting for when she would carry the man too nah."

pretty_official_3228:

"This is called made for each other no matter how long it takes, it will still come back ."

