Former BBNaija housemate Phyna has taken to Twitter with a post that left her fans and supporters in a state of worry

The BBNaija Level Up winner disclosed that she had a disturbing case of food poisoning and it took the grace of God to save her

Phyna wondered why she has been subjected to such an intense level of hatred as many flooded her comment section with mixed reactions

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Level Up winner, Phyna, is more than thankful to God for sparing her life after getting involved in a near-death experience.

The reality star in a post shared on her official Twitter page disclosed that she was recently a victim of food poisoning.

BBNaija's Phyna cries out after getting poisoned. Photo: @unusualphyna

Source: Instagram

Phyna mentioned how she was saved from the life-threatening situation before proceeding to express concerns about who could have been after her life.

The Level Up star mentioned how she has a pure heart and has never offended anyone.

“I was saved from poisoning. I have never offended anybody, I have a pure heart and soul♀️ why so much hatred God saved me,” her post read.

Social media users react

@Nikiempire1 said:

"Why do I feel frightened RN like this...gosh .. please don't trust people easily my queen..many are close to you to harm you.. please set boundaries please ."

@_comfie_bay_ said:

"My heart is even racing. Phyna I will always keep you in my prayers.May your pure heart and intentions continue conquering whatever ploy the devil has set out for you."

@J_Prince011 said:

"This life ‍♂️ why people dey very wicked like this ."

@Bae_Libra22 said:

"No matter how pure your heart is or how good you are with people...they would always be hate, if there isn't then that means you aren't doing anything worthy."

@Ellaomotato said:

"Thought of you crossed my mind while I was praying for myself. I prayed for you from the depth of my heart that the almighty God that levelled you up will give you the wisdom to handle all trials that comes your way. You got a beautiful soul, you could take a break."

BBNaija's Phyna blasts fans over Groovy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Phyna made many assume that she wants to keep her relationship with Groovy on the low, but fans aren't letting her.

During an IG live session, Phyna lost her cool when most of her fans started asking why she has been hanging out with Bella and not Groovy.

The Level Up winner, who urged her fans to rest, noted that unnecessary curiosity is why some people choose to go private.

